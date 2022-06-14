Hilderbrand delivers with a walk-off single to save Grand Island U-Save Phamacy

Tied 10-all, bottom of the seventh inning, with one out on the board and facing a 2-2 count, Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy needed a clutch moment to seal a game that shouldn’t have been so close.

Sam Hilderbrand delivered.

With the bases loaded, the Grand Island’s center fielder smashed a ball over Kearney’s Easton Eatherton for a walk-off RBI single Tuesday night at Ryder Park, capturing an 11-10 win.

“Right after I hit the ball, I knew it was game,” Sam Hilderbrand said.

U-Save initially got on base in the bottom of the seventh when Tegan Lemkau was hit in the head by a pitch. Brock Hurley then reached first on an error and Evan Gydesen brought home Lemkau for the tying run when he cracked a ball to left field for a single.

Pryce Ostermeier then walked to set the stage for Hilderbrand.

“We won,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “That’s the biggest thing. I told our guys our at-bats were unbelievable today. We just kept hitting the ball hard and good things happen when we hit the ball hard.”

Eli Ford got U-Save off to an excellent start, hitting a triple on his team’s first at-bat of the game and hitting an in-field home run in the bottom of the second inning.

He would later hit a single and end up finishing the game one double short of the cycle.

“He knew it, and I think

that just kind of led to his last couple at-bats but him at the top of the lineup is a big spark plug for us,” Anderson said. “He gets a lot of things going for us. I think his on-base percentage is close to .700 and once he gets on first base, he’s on second because of his speed.”

At the start of the fourth inning, U-Save was up 8-1 and had full control. Nine Kearney runs later including a six-run, six-hit sixth inning and the game had completely flipped.

Anderson said part of the reason could have been because he tried to get everyone on the team playing time too early in the game. For example, Hilderbrand played first base for a few innings, a position he hasn’t played in years.

“We just kind of said stick with what we know we can do and keep having good at-bats,” Anderson said about his message when Kearney was having its run. “I wanted to get everybody in today, and I kind of rushed it a little bit. That’s one of those things as a head coach that I’ll go home tonight and think about what I could do differently. Hindsight is we won the game.”

U-Save’s Nic Arana picked up the win but starting pitcher Hurley is why they got off to such a great start. Through four innings, Hurley pitched a no-hitter but Kearney got one hit off of him in the fifth.

Gydesen went 4-for-4 at the plate today to pace Grand Island. Ford hit 3-for-5 while Hilderbrand went 3-for-4.

U-Save will take on St. Paul Wednesday at 7:30 at Ryder Park.

