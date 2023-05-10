BURWELL — Kiki Nyanok wanted at least one more week of her high school career.

The Heartland Lutheran senior will have that opportunity after winning the girls 200 during the Class D, District 5 meet Wednesday at Burwell High School.

Nyanok won the race with a school-record 27.25 time to qualify for the state track meet at Omaha Burke Stadium next week.

“I was just really mind blown about how fast I ran,” Nyanok said. “I really wanted this race so bad because it could have been the last race of my high school career. I wanted to finish strong.”

Nyanok won the race over Central Valley’s Taylor McIntyre, who finished with a 27.32 time.

Red Hornet coach Ray Foreman said Nyanok did what she had to do.

“She got off to a great start, which is something she’s been doing very well,” Forman said. “I’ve told her to use your speed at the beginning of the race and make people catch you from behind. She ran almost the perfect race, and I couldn’t be any happier for her. This is awesome.”

The 200 win happened a few hours after some disappointment. While coming into the meet with the fifth-best mark in the Class D long jump with a 16-8 3/4 leap, Nyanok scratched on all three attempts in prelims.

Nyanok said she needed to move on after that.

“That was very disappointing, but I kept telling myself to not let it affect me because I had another race left,” she said. “I needed to redeem myself and give it my all.”

Foreman said he was happy to see Nyanok respond.

“She was disappointed in that, but she didn’t let that affect her,” Foreman said. “She really showed a lot of maturity, and that’s what you want out of a senior.”

But Nyanok said she gained some confidence entering the 200 finals after running the fastest time of prelims at 27.86

“It was actually surprising to have the fastest time from prelims because I didn’t think I ran that fast,” she said. “I will admit, being in lane 4 was scary, but I knew I had to give it my all.”

As for the team standings, the Riverside boys won the team title with 144 points, eight more than runner-up Nebraska Christian. The Chargers, who captured their second-straight district title, won six events and will take five athletes to the state meet.

The sprints helped lead Riverside to success. The Chargers went 1-2 in the 100, 200 and 300 hurdles.

Carson Bloom and Jack Molt went 1-2 in both the 100 and 200. Bloom won the 100 (11.07) and 200 (22.79), with Molt finishing second in both events (11.27 in 100 and 22.79 in the 200).

Andrew Krick and Klayton Kleffner finished 1-2 in the 300 hurdles (42.83 and 42.96, respectively).

Krick also won the 110 hurdles (15.75), while Bloom took the long jump (22-5 1/2). Krick, Molt and Bloom joined Drew Carraher on the winning 400 relay (44.56).

Riverside coach LaTravis Dobson said it was really a team effort.

“We knew it would be close, but we had kids who really stepped up for us,” she said. “It just wasn’t the state qualifiers, we had some people place for us that helped us out. They really played a key part.”

Nebraska Christian dominated the girls portion in scoring 158 points, while Central Valley was second with 92.

The Eagles won seven events and qualified eight athletes to the state meet.

Nebraska Christian went 1-2 in both the long jump and triple jump. In the long jump, Sheridan Falk won the event (17-0 3/4) and Perdew was second (15-10). In the triple jump, Perdew claimed the event (33-11 1/2) and Maryah Wheeler was second (33-4).

Falk also won the 100 hurdles (16.09), while Hannah Swanon captured both the 1,600 (5:41.08) and 3,200 (12:11.29).

Also, Reghan Flynn, Emma Rathjen, Isabelle Brumbaugh and Gracie Hackel teamed together to win the 3,200 relay (10:29.35).

Eagle coach Carl Ostrand said it was a good day.

“They really performed well and we’re pleased with what they did,” he said. “We were hoping for good results, and we did. Hopefully, we can carry that momentum into state next week.”

All the teams in the district will have more state qualifiers, depending on results from other districts.