The Nebraska men’s basketball coach is going to be a part of the Nebraska Greats Foundation.

Husker coach Fred Hoiberg and his wife Carol will take part in the two-day event Thursday and Friday at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

A dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m., following with Hoiberg speaking at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The event in Grand Island had Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, along with former NU coach Terry Pettit and Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth all speak one year. They also had the three Nebraska Heisman Trophy winners in Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch come together one year, along with former Grand Island and Nebraska player Tom Rathman two years ago and former Nebraska defensive end Jason Peter spoke last year. Former Grand Island and Nebraska baseball player Johnny Dorn, a Nebraska Great Foundation member, said it’s great to have basketball be involved with this year’s program.

“It brings a new twist on a lot of the things that we’ve done over the years,” Dorn said. “We had a volleyball-oriented celebrity event one year and had the three Heisman winners one year. We’re trying to be as creative as possible so we can give these fans and people in the community many different opportunities to meet as many different stars in the sports room.”

Hoiberg will enter his fourth season at Nebraska. The Huskers finished 16-16 this past season.

He had success playing basketball. He played college basketball at Iowa State, which is located in his hometown Ames, Iowa. After college, he went on to play in the NBA for 10 years. He played with the Indiana Pacers for four years, then the Chicago Bulls for four, then with the Minnesota Timberwolves in his final two years.

Hoiberg was hired to become Iowa State’s basketball coach during the 2010-11 season. He took the Cyclones to four NCAA Tournaments.

After Iowa State, he became the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and coached for three full seasons before he was let go in the 2018-19 season.

The event will also host the Tom Dinsdale Auto Nebraska Greats Golf Jamboree Friday at Riverside Golf Course, which is sold out.

Registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by an autograph session of the celebrities attending the event at 10 a.m.. A player and celebrity lunch will follow at 11. There will be a shotgun start for the golf tournament at noon.

A few celebrities will take part in the golf outing, including former Husker athletes Cam Jurgens, Brandon Stai, Brandon Reilly, Jared Crick and many more.

There are still tickets available for Thursday’s program. Individual tickets are $75 each and a table for eight people is $1,200.

Dorn said he’s excited to bring the Nebraska Greats Foundation program to not only Grand Island, but to different parts of the state. They hosted an event in Beatrice where Jurgens was the guest speaker.

“It’s a great opportunity for the organization, especially with it coming to Grand Island,” Dorn said. “There’s a lot of people that love Nebraska sports so to be able to provide these opportunities to bring celebrities is really something for the people to enjoy.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Nebraska Greats Foundation, an organization founded by Jerry Murtaugh, a linebacker on the NU national championship team in 1970 and a first-team All-American. The nonprofit organization was designed to help former college athletes in the state who need medical or emergency assistance.