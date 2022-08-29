Holdrege/Adams Central rallies to defeat Centura-Central Valley

CAIRO — Centura/Central Valley took a 3-0 lead in the first inning Monday evening at home against Holdrege/Adams Central on a Allison Brandt 3-run home run.

While HAC didn’t get off to a huge start, all they needed was to change momentum, and they did that in the top of the fourth inning.

The Liberty Storm scored six runs in the inning to take a 7-3 lead.

CCV did its best to mount a comeback over the latter half of the ball game but the outburst of runs in the one inning was the difference as HAC won 13-7.

“I thought we played pretty complete,” HAC coach Jason Hale said. “We did not get off to a good start and a lot of that is due to CCV. I thought they played really well. …Our defense played well. We had a couple missed plays. They got three runs up early and our kids were fighting back. Once we got our bats going, we seemed to get some things going there.

“Offensively, we haven’t struggled much this year. A couple of our losses, we couldn’t get anything going, but everybody is contributing right now up and down the lineup. They’re all hitting and giving us a chance. That’s what I’m most pleased about.”

In that fourth inning, senior Jerzie Kapustka got the scoring started for her team with an RBI single to left field. Sophomore Abbey Fish then hammered a ball to center field for a 3-run home run to give her team a 5-3 lead. Sophomore Savannah Lewis and junior Brooklyn Nelson tacked on another two runs with an RBI single and RBI double, respectively.

Isabel Raburn led the Liberty Storm in the circle with eight strikeouts and two walks, pitching all seven innings. Seventy-two of her 107 pitches were called strikes.

Sophomore Alivia Gerloff led her team at the plate, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a double. Senior Gentri Goldfish also went 2-for-3 with a double.

For CCV coach Kirk Chelewski, he said he’s proud of his girls for fighting back throughout the game and having the same mentality throughout the course of the season.

“Their attitudes have been great, so I keep telling them we’re right where we want to be,” Chelewski said. “We just need to keep polishing a few little things, and we’re going to be there. I just feel the team chemistry and culture is right where I want it.”

The Diamondbacks’ Jadyn Lauristen picked up the loss in the circle, allowing 16 hits in four innings.

Allison Brandt was CCV’s leading batter, going 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs on two home runs. Brandt also made a couple of impressive plays in the right outfield in the game as well as came in as the relief pitcher for Lauristen.

CCV (3-4) is back in action tomorrow night at home against Class C No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia.

For HAC, it’s the first year the schools have co-oped for softball. Off to a 9-3 start this season, Hale said they’re still working on some of the ins and outs of meshing the two programs.

“They’re great kids and love working together,” Hale said. “We’re still trying to figure some things out. I think some of the success both teams had has helped but there’s a lot of kids in those programs that aren’t around anymore, whether they transferred or graduated. We’re playing with a lot of really young kids, and we got two seniors on the team, one from each school. We’re kind of learning our way with a whole new group this year.”

Holdrege/Adams Central 13, Centura-Central Valley 7

HAC; 010; 640; 2—13; 19; 0

CCV; 300; 102; 1—7; 8; 1

WP—Raburn. LP—Lauristen. 2B—CCV: Cargill. 2B—HAC: Nelson, Gerloff, Goldfish. HR—CCV: Brandt 2. HR—HAC: Fish.