Holiday gifts for your hunting rig

It’s not uncommon for outdoors people to request a new gun or fishing pole for Christmas, or maybe some new decoys, coat, or waders. But how about your truck - doesn’t it deserve a few upgrades this holiday season? After all, it’s what takes you to all those great, out-of-the way hunting a fishing spots.

This Christmas, consider getting your truck a present. Here are few suggestions for that old, reliable hunting and/or fishing rig that gets you out there and back season after season.

WeatherTech (weathertech.com) makes a bunch of upgrade items for you vehicle, whether it’s a truck, car, or SUV. There are too many to mention them all, but here are a few for the vehicle that sees a lot of off-road abuse.

At the top of the list are floor mats. WeatherTech offers laser-measured floor-liners for just about every vehicle out there. They are tough, waterproof, and fit perfectly. Simply enter the make, year, and model of your vehicle when ordering to ensure you get the right floor-liner.

WeatherTech also offers trim to fit mats, and that’s what I put in the cargo area of one of my hunting rigs last season. So far, it’s done a great job of protecting the new carpet I recently installed from dirt, sand, dog hair, blood, and feathers.

Speaking of dogs, WeatherTech also offers seat protectors for the backseat where Fido likely spends a lot of time reclining and drooling, as well as door protectors that guard against claw marks when Fido inevitably sticks his head out the window.

Other truck-protecting items include custom fit bug shields, mud-flaps, and the hitch-mounted BumpStep, which not only protects the rear bumper, but also serves as a step. You name it, and WeatherTech probably makes it.

Mice in the garage are always a nuisance. But they really become bothersome if they start chewing on your truck’s wiring. Thankfully, MouseBlocker has the solution.

MouseBlocker (mouseblocker.com) offers the MouseBlocker Classic for individual car protection and the MouseBlocker 1000x for full garage coverage, as well as several other options.

We got the MouseBlocker1000x for my in-laws this Christmas, since they are have some serious infestation issues in their garage and house. It works by emitting ultrasonic waves that are claimed to drive mice out of vehicles and structures.

What your truck rolls on is perhaps the most important upgrade you can make, both in terms of comfort and safety. After a late-January quail hunt a couple seasons ago in which I drove home in snowy, slick conditions on old, nearly bald tires, I vowed to up my traction game.

After doing some research, I chose Falken’s Wildpeak AT3W all-terrain tire. The Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake rating means it’s designed for ultimate traction on snow-covered roads, which is exactly what I was looking for. Three of my vehicles now wear AT3Ws.

Wildpeak AT3W tires feature a tread pattern that not only provides traction in snow, but also sand and mud, while aggressive sidewall lugs protect the sidewall both on and off the road.

Best of all, these all-terrain tires are fairly quiet at highway speeds. For a full listing of options and sizes, visit falkentire.com. Several tire shops in Grand Island, including Toby’s Tire, can order the right Falken tire for your vehicle.

Finally, there’s the Autostop Eliminator (autostopeliminator.com), which is a gift to both your truck and yourself. If you have a newer vehicle, you know how annoying auto stop is.

The automatic stop/start feature on new vehicles shuts off the engine when idling, and then quickly restarts it when the gas pedal is engaged. While it’s a way for automakers to claim improved fuel economy, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that all that stopping and starting has got to be hard on the starter, and over time will likely wear it out prematurely.

Plus, auto stop is just plain annoying. Most vehicles have a button you can push to disable it, but almost everybody forgets to push the button until they come to that first stop light and the engine automatically shuts off.

Autostop Eliminator is a plug-in device that, once installed, will permanently disable the auto stop feature, unless you press the button and manually reactivate it. If you’re tired of remembering to deactivate the auto stop feature every time you drive, Autostop Eliminator is literally the best $100 you’ll ever spend on your vehicle.

May both you and your truck have a Merry Christmas!

Jarrod Spilger writes the Outdoors column for The Independent.