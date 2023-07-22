HASTINGS — For the second-straight game, Home Federal fell behind early.

And for the second-straight game, the Grand Island seniors fought back.

Unfortunately, for the second-straight game, the comeback effort wasn’t enough as Home Federal fell 6-3 to Elkhorn South during the Class A American Legion Seniors State Tournament National Division Saturday at Duncan Field.

In its last outing, Grand Island fell behind 9-0 after the opening inning to Kearney Runza during the A-7 area tournament on Tuesday, only to come back but fell 11-10.

On Saturday, Elkhorn South gained the upperhand with a 6-0 lead after three innings. Home Federal got the go-ahead run to come to the plate twice but couldn’t get the run home.

“The kids just don’t have any quit in them and that’s good to see,” Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said. “They showed that they are going to compete to the final out. We just came up short today.”

Elkhorn South got after Home Federal starting pitcher Cohen Evans in the opening inning. After Carson Ronner hit a RBI single to score Kobe Ekmeyer, Michael Meckna brought them both home with a RBI triple for a quick 2-0 lead. Meckna scored later on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

“Cohen had some quality pitches that led to hits and Meckna showed why he’s a great hitter with that triple that he hit,” Wells said.

Home Federal made two errors in the next errors that proved to be costly. Luke Hoskinson reached on an error in the second and he came around to score on a Ekmeyer RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

Then with two outs in the third, another Home Federal error kept it going. That error allowed Meckna to score, while Crew McDonald blasted an RBI single to make it 6-0 Elkhorn South.

“We did some uncharacteristic things that got us in trouble in those innings,” Wells said.

Home Federal’s big inning came in the fourth, where it went through the order in scoring three runs. Ryan Coslor reached on a walk, while Zenon Sack and Cedric Sullivan both reached on back-to-back walks to load the bases.

Riley Plummer brought home Coslor with a RBI single. Sam Dinkelman grounded into a fielder’s choice to get Plummer out but the throw to first was overthrown and that allowed Sack and Sullivan to score to make it 6-3. That was all Home Federal could muster in the inning.

Dyllan Hinrichs relieved Nelson to start the fourth and did his job. He didn’t give up a hit and had three strikeouts in the last three innings.

“Dyllan did a great job of mixing his pitches for strikes and competed well. He kept us in the game,” Wells said.

But Home Federal could only get one more run home as Gage Gannon hit a RBI double to score Dinkelman in the sixth inning. Grand Island had a chance in the seventh as Sack and Sullivan reached on back-to-back singles with two outs, but Plummer struck out to end the game.

Home Federal left 11 runners on base.

Gannon led the offense by going 2 for 2 with the RBI double in the sixth, while Plummer was 2 for 4 with a RBI.

Home Federal will take on Hastings Five Points at 1 p.m. Sunday at Duncan Field.

Wells said he was proud of the effort Home Federal gave against Elkhorn South.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win and that’s all you can ask for,” Wells said. “Hopefully the kids can bounce back tomorrow.”

Elkhorn South 6, Home Federal 4

Home Federal 000 301 0-6 9 3

Elkhorn South 312 000 X-4 5 2

WP-Songster. LP-Nelson. 2B-HF: Gannon. 3B-ES: Meckna.