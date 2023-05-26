Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the most part, Friday’s game between Grand Island Home Federal and Hickman Post 105 (Norris) was a battle between pitchers.

However, with a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Home Federal’s Sam Dinkelman went to work.

With the bases loaded and two outs on the board, Dinkelman, Home Federal’s leadoff hitter, took advantage of his prime opportunity and crushed a 3-RBI double to the wall in the left field gap, extending Grand Island’s lead to 5-1.

Dinkelman then came home on a Norris error with the bases loaded again to add another run as Home Federal won 6-1 on Friday night in the first game of the G.I./Hastings Sr. Invite at Ryder Park.

“I was just going up there trying to get a good pitch to hit,” Dinkelmann said. “I always think of ‘do damage’ and ‘do damage with runners on base.’ Getting that hit means a lot to me. I kind of slumped a little in the spring season but getting back, I’m hitting a lot better to start the summer season.”

Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said it was great to see Home Federal bounce back after a 9-3 loss to Kearney Runza on Wednesday.

“We didn’t have great energy against Kearney the other night after an emotional win against Hastings and a late night on Tuesday,” he said. “I kind of saw that coming a little bit. Great bounce back win and a full seven innings. They have a lot of kids over there that just played for the Class B title a couple of weeks ago. They have a great outfit and are well coached. Really proud of our guys for coming out and performing the way they did.”

After a first inning that featured both teams going 1-2-3 at the plate, Home Federal made headway first when Jacob Albers smacked a 2-RBI single to the left field gap, bringing home Tyler Douglass and Jack Steenson to take a 2-0 lead.

Norris again went 1-2-3 at the plate in the third, while Home Federal left two runners on in a scoreless inning.

With the bases loaded in the fourth with two outs, Colton Homolka hit a fly out to centerfield, leaving all three Norris runners stranded. Home Federal went 1-2-3 on the other side.

Home Federal forced two outs to start the fifth but after two batters in a row were walked, Norris’ Jordan Monrow hit an RBI single to left field, cutting Home Federal’s lead to 2-1.

On the bottom side of the inning, Home Federal had a runner on second and first with two outs but after some confusion about whether or not to steal, Broxton Barrientos was caught stealing to end the inning.

Norris got one hit in the sixth, but he was caught stealing second and tagged out by Riley Plummer. And in the seventh, Norris went 1-2-3 at the plate.

Five Home Federal batters recorded a hit, led by Dinkelman’s double. Nearly always at the top of the batting rotation, Dinkelman said his role for the team at the plate is simple: get on base.

“I’m really just trying to see a lot of pitches from the guy and see what he’s got,” he said. “If I can start with a double or just getting on on a walk or something, it’s really big for our team to get stuff going.”

Cohen Nelson threw nearly a complete game, with Zach Mader coming in to pitch the final at-bat. Nelson threw nine strikeouts and three walks, giving up five hits over the 6 2/3 innings.

“He’s been throwing the ball really well for us,” Wells said. “He had six wins this spring and has been carrying that right into the summer for us which is good to see. We want to keep on riding his confidence.”

Home Federal (2-1) plays McCook at noon on Saturday back at Ryder Park.