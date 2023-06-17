Home Federal was never out of it against Lincoln Anderson Ford Saturday at Ryder Park.

The Grand Island seniors rallied back from multiple deficits numerous times, but could never get that key clutch hit they needed.

Home Federal had 15 hits but left 13 batters on base and was tagged out at home three times during a 14-13 loss in a game that lasted almost four hours.

“We had multiple chances to get the winning run and didn’t get it. In the end, that came back to bite us,” Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said. “But I’m proud of the effort because we did have chances to win and that’s really all you can ask for out of a coach.”

At first, the game looked like it was going to be a back and forth affair.

Anderson Ford took leads of 2-0 and 5-2 before Home Federal rallied back to tie the game at 5-all in the second and eventually took the lead in the third on a Cedric Sullivan RBI single to score Tyler Douglass. However, Anderson Ford tied the game at 6-all on a Davis Jones RBI single in the following inning.

The two teams would go six straight innings without scoring a run. Zach Mader came on in relief for Grand Island and pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and only one run, which was the tying run in the fourth, with five strikeouts.

“He came in and kept us right in the ball game,” Wells said. “He really mixed his pitches well and attacked the hitters.”

However, Home Federal had its chance to win it multiple times. They loaded the bases in the sixth and had runners on second and third in the eighth but couldn’t get the winning run home either time.

Then in the top of the 11th, Toby Lammers hits a double to start the inning for Anderson Ford. He went over to third on a sacrifice bunt, then scored on a Jacob Mustard bunt single. Three more runs came around to score to make it 10-6.

But Home Federal wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. After EJ Arends reached on an error, Ryan Coslor hit the ball to Barrett Goff at third. The ball bounced off of Goff and allowed the runners to advance to second and third. After a Gage Gannon sacrifice fly scored Arends and a Cohen Nelson walk, a Jack Steenson RBI single scored Coslor to cut into the deficit.

Home Federal would tie the game at 10-all on an error and a Riley Plummer RBI single with one out. However, Grand Island was tagged out at home on back-to-back plays to end the inning.

In the 13th, Anderson Ford took the lead on a Home Federal error, then added two more runs on a Sean Hood two-RBI single for a 13-10 advantage.

But once again, Home Federal didn’t back down. After Nelson reached base on a single, Steenson brought him home on a RBI triple. After that, Grand Island cut the deficit to 13-12 when Steenson came home on a RBI double by Sullivan, who would reach third on a sacrifice bunt by Plummer with only one out.

However, Sam Dinkelman flew out to Ford, who threw to Hood at home to tag out Sullivan from scoring the tying run to end the game.

“Our kids didn’t quit and they just kept battling and battling but at the end of the day, we just needed to find a way to scratch some runs,” Wells said. “When you score 12 runs, you really should win the game.

“But you have to tip your hat to them for continuing to battle. Those throws they made to the plate were all perfect throws.”

Errors were another thing that hurt Home Federal as they committed four errors, including two in the late innings.

“We kicked it around a little bit and that’s uncharacteristic on our part,” Wells said. “We take great pride in playing good defense and it hurt us a little bit.”

Of Home Federal’s 15 hits, six of those were for extra bases, including a triple. Sullivan led the offense by 4 of 7 with two doubles and two RBIs. Eleven players batted during the game and nine of them recorded hits.

“Almost everybody in the lineup got a hit and good things tend to happen when you can do that,” Wells said.

There was supposed to be a second game but was called because of an umpire injury.

Home Federal doesn’t have time to dwell on the loss as they play Scottsbluff at Memorial Field in Kearney on Sunday.

“We need to put this game behind us because we have a tough game tomorrow against a strong team that’s in our area tournament,” Wells said. “We’ll need to play well.”

Lincoln Anderson Ford; 230; 100; 000; 040; 3—13; 12; 4

Home Federal; 231; 000; 000 ;040; 2—12; 15; 4

WP-Quevedo. LP-Hinrichs. 2B-LNS: Lammers. HF: Sullivan 2, Dinkelman, Barrientos, Gannon. 3B-HF: Steenson.