In a game where it looked like no one was going to score, North Platte’s Blaise Zeiler changed all that.

And did it with one swing.

Zeiler hit a home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the 13th inning to give North Platte a 1-0 win over Home Federal during the Class A, Area 7 Tournament Sunday at Ryder Park.

Home Federal coach Kirby Wells gave credit to Zeiler for the game-winning home run in what he thought was a well-played game that featured only two errors between the two teams.

“He put a good swing on the ball and all you can really do is tip your cap to him,” Wells said. “It was a great game between two really good teams and we just happened to fall a little bit short. That’s just the way baseball works.”

However, Home Federal could never come up with the big key hit it needed in leaving 13 runners on base, including two of those runners at third base. North Platte pitchers Caden Johnson and Jackson Polk combined to give up seven hits and six strikeouts.

“We were one hit away in numerous situations. That’s the tail sign of how baseball goes,” Wells said. “You gotta get timely hits and we failed to do that today.”

But Home Federal is not in that situation without the performances of its pitchers, especially Cohen Nelson. He pitched 7 2/3 innings, gave up only four hits and had 11 strikeouts. Riley Plummer came on in relief and recorded four strikeouts with two hits before giving up the home run.

“Cohen really competed very well the entire game,” Wells said. “He gave us a great start. Riley came in and did an incredible job as well. Riley just had one bad pitch but I’m really proud with how they performed. ”

Home Federal had two chances to get runs on the board. Sam Dinkelman, who led the offense by going 2 for 4, reached third base with one out in the first, before Johnson recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

Then in the 10th, Home Federal had the bases loaded with two outs, but Polk got Cedric Sullivan to fly out to end the threat.

The loss drops the Grand Island seniors into an elimination game with Lexington at 7 p.m. Monday.

“We just need to clear it and have a short memory,” Wells said. “We gotta get right back to it tomorrow and bounce right back.”

North Platte 1, Home Federal 0, 13 inn.

Home Federal 000 000 000 000 0-0 7 1

North Platte 000 000 000 000 1-1 7 1

WP-Polk. LP-Plummer. 2B-HF: Dinkelman. NP: Kelley. HR- NP: Zeiler.