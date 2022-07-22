Home Federal heads to Bellevue for state baseball tournament

Grand Island Home Federal will head to Bellevue this weekend for the 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class A American Division Playoff at Bellevue East.

It’s the first time they’ve made the tournament since 2016.

Home Federal will play Elkhorn North at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

If they win, they will play the winner of Bellevue West-Lincoln East on Sunday at 4 p.m. The tournament is double elimination so if they lose, they will play at 1 p.m. on Sunday against the loser of the Bellevue West-Lincoln East game.

“Every team that’s still playing now is going to be great,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “Elkhorn North is a great team. They won the Class B state title in the spring. Their coach, Anthony Dunn is a great coach and does things right and will have his guys prepared.”

So far in practices, pitcher Cohen Evans said they’ve headed back to the basics.

“This past week, we’ve just really been working on fundamentals to get prepared,” Evans said. “But we’re playing our best baseball right now. There’s not much we need to focus on specifically.”

Home Federal reached the state tournament in Bellevue by claiming the Class A, Area 7 title in Hastings. They went 4-1 in the tournament with their only loss to Hastings who beat them 5-3.

Home Federal avenged that loss by beating Hastings 7-2 in the championship game.

“Our pitching kind of set the tone,” Wells said about the tournament. “Jaden (Jurgensmeier) got us going on the right foot. Cohen Evans followed up, and I thought Cohen Nelson and Cole Sweley both pitched good against North Platte and our bats really came together then. I thought Kaden Kuusela gave us some great innings against Hastings…we’re going to look to those same guys to lead us as well this weekend.”

Home Federal started the season 3-0 but then lost back-to-back games. They had some ups and downs throughout the season including playing some stiff competition at the Creighton Prep CWS tournament that draws in some of the top teams from other states.

“We try to build our schedule and play quality teams the whole year,” Wells said. “That CWS tournament at Creighton Prep was a huge challenge for us. We played pretty good baseball in that and whenever you get to play teams from out of state, that’s a great measuring point for you. I thought that prepared us great for the difficult district tournament that we had because there were some really good teams in that.”

The highlight of the season was near the end of the regular season into postseason play where they won six games in a row.

Jacob Nesavara leads Home Federal with a .384 batting average. Zenon Sack, however, has the most hits on the season with 37, while Carson Leiting has 36 RBIs to lead the team.

Evans has the best ERA on the team with a 2.64, while Kuusela has the most strikeouts with 42. The other pitchers in the rotations throughout the season have been Jurgensmeier, Nelson, Sweley and Caiden Rath.

As for leaders who stepped up throughout the season to help lead Home Federal to state, Wells had a few in mind.

“I think Cohen Evans has come into that role,” Wells said. “He’s an incredible leader, and he leads by example and also vocally. He’s a guy who’s in the lineup every day and also at the top of our rotation. He’s a quarterback in the fall and a great leader for the football team. He’s also a great leader for our program as well.”

“Riley Plummer missed about 20 games this summer. When he was hurt, he was there every game in the dugout helping coach the guys up and give them any advice he has. It’s great to have him back healthy, and he’s another guy who has grown in the leadership role as well.”

Wells also mentioned Jace Chrisman and Carson Leiting as being leaders on the team as well.

Evans said his team is using an old adage as they head into this weekend: one game at a time.

“Obviously, we’ve got to win the first round,” Evans said. “That’d be nice. I think we’ve got a really good chance of winning this game and starting off good is a good recipe to keep winning.”