Coming off of the weekend’s tournament, Home Federal had some good momentum, going 3-0 over the three days.

However, it didn’t immediately carry over to Tuesday.

Home Federal lost the first game in a doubleheader against Norfolk, falling 1-0 in a shutout.

Trailing 5-1 to start the sixth inning, it looked like Home Federal was just out of energy. That was until Ryan Coslor brought them back to life.

On a 2-2 count with the bases loaded, Ryan Coslor crushed a ball to left field for a grand slam, tying the game at 5-all. Momentum stayed on their side and with Sam Dinkelman pitching for the first time all season, Home Federal hung on to win 7-6 in the nightcap game at Ryder Park.

“On a night where we were struggling to manufacture some runs, Ryan gave our team a huge lift,” Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said. “Had good at-bats before him, and he came up and put a swing on one and really gave us a lift and put the pressure on them in that inning.”

In the second game of the night, Home Federal jumped on the board first, with Riley Plummer sending Sam Dinkelman home on an RBI walk in the first inning. Norfolk loaded the bases on the other side on a couple of singles and a Home Federal error but stranded the runners.

Norfolk took firm control of the game in the fifth inning. Easton Sullivan and Sawyer Wolff scored on Home Federal errors, while Jack Borgmann scored on a passed ball to give Norfolk a 3-1 lead.

With the bases loaded after a hit by pitch, Jace Mohr hit a 2-RBI single to extend Norfolk’s lead out to 5-1.

Home Federal answered right back in the sixth.

Gage Gannon got on base first on a walk. Jacob Albers followed with a single to center field, sending Gannon to third. Riley Plummer then loaded the bases on a walk before Coslor’s grand slam.

Broxton Barrientos then brought two more home on a line drive to left field, extending Home Federal’s lead to 7-5.

Norfolk wasn’t about to give up however, as Ramaekers had a RBI double to center field, cutting Home Federal’s lead to one run on the bottom side of the inning. But, no other Norfolk batters could get on base to again tie the game.

Home Federal had seven different batters record a hit in the game.

On the mound, Dinkelman got the win, throwing three strikeouts and zero walks in two innings. Nineteen of his 31 pitches were thrown for strikes.

In the first game, Norfolk scored the lone run in the top of the second inning on a Carter Ramaekers solo home run over the left field wall.

Home Federal left fielder Jack Steenson chased it to the wall, crashing into it as he attempted to make a play on the ball. He stayed in the game after a brief pause in the game to make sure he wasn’t injured.

Barrientos, Albers and Cedric Sullivan were the Home Federal players that registered a hit. Norfolk also had three hits in the game, including Ramaekers double and a Kyle Liewer double.

Ramaekers had the win on the mound for Norfolk, throwing three strikeouts and two walks in five innings. Forty-four of his 76 pitches were thrown for strikes.

Plummer picked up the loss on the mound for Home Federal, pitching all seven innings. He threw three strikeouts and no walks. Fifty of his 66 pitches were thrown for strikes.

“Riley did a great job, pitching all seven innings and giving up just three hits,” Wells said. “He was really good. I thought Ethan Coslor battled and gave us a good four innings there. We didn’t execute a couple of things and Sam Dinkelman came in and closed it out. That was really good to see. First time he’s thrown in a while, and he was able to mix his pitches for strikes.

“Other than that fifth inning where we had a couple of errors, we played pretty good defense the whole day.”

Even with the win in the second game, Wells was fired up talking to the team postgame. He said Home Federal didn’t do the little things right on Tuesday but was glad about how they ultimately responded.

“Just the things we can control and execute, we didn’t do that tonight,” he said. “The things we have to get better at, we will get better at. The little details of the game are what win you ballgames and we failed to do those little things. When we fail to do those little things, we have to have talks like that sometimes. It was a great bounceback win. It could have really gone south after we got behind four runs in that second game.”

Home Federal (5-2) hosts Columbus on Friday at 7 p.m.

First game:

Norfolk 1, Home Federal 0

NORF; 010; 000; 0—1; 3; 3

HF; 000; 000; 0—0; 3; 1

WP—Ramaekers. LP—Plummer. 2B—NORF: Liewer. HR—NORF: Ramaekers.

Second game:

Home Federal 7, Norfolk 6

HF; 100; 006; 0—7; 7; 3

NORF; 000; 051; 0—6; 5; 0

WP—Dinkelman. LP—Colligan. 2B—HF: Dinkelman. 2B—NORF: Ramaekers 2. HR—HF: R. Coslor.