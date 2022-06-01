Home Federal starts slow, but gets win over Columbus

Even with a late first pitch, Home Federal Bank (4-2) took awhile to warm up.

However, the Grand Island seniors gradually found their groove over the course of their game and won 7-4 over Columbus Cornerstone Bank (5-1) on Wednesday night at Ryder Park.

Tied at 1-all in the bottom of the third-inning, Grand Island scored three runs on three straight at-bats. Brayden Lee reached first on an error by Columbus’ Nick Zoucha. After picking up the ball in the infield, Zoucha had a hard time deciding which base to throw the ball to, and it cost his team a run.

Home Federal’s Hunter Jensen then followed Lee’s at-bat by hitting a RBI groundout and his teammate Jace Chrisman added in another on an RBI single.

If the third inning performance wasn’t enough, Grand Island repeated its success and added another three runs in the fourth. Eli Arends and Jacob Nesvara hit back-to-back RBI singles and Lee hit an RBI groundout on a fielder’s choice.

Starting pitcher Cohen Evans was credited with the win, throwing 83 pitches in four innings while not allowing a single hit. Evans, however, credited his teammates for the win.

“I kind of struggled getting on top of players,” Evans said. “Honestly, just my defense behind me was making all of the plays. I only had three strikeouts. Just let them put the ball in play and my defense made all of the plays that they needed to.”

Columbus did its best to make the game tight late, hitting two separate RBI singles in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to four runs and a RBI double in the sixth inning. But alas, they couldn’t mount a comeback.

Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said Columbus is a scrappy bunch.

“They can hit one through nine,” Wells said. “They can pitch and play really good defense. I told (relief pitcher) Jaden (Jurgensmeier) to go out and pitch with a seven-run lead and when you do that, you want to throw strikes.

“He gave up four hits in the fifth inning there, but he battled. I know Cohen and Jaden will say they didn’t have their best stuff tonight, but they competed hard and that’s what we needed.”

Chrisman led Grand Island by going 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI. Zenon Sack went 2-for-4 as did Arends who also had an RBI.

Home Federal is back in action on Saturday with a road doubleheader against Waverly.

“The guys are playing hard and playing good baseball,” Wells said. “I like where we’re at right now. We’ve got a whole bunch of guys who are bought in and invested and have each other’s back. As they know, it’s going to take all seventeen of us to win sometimes. That’s the mindset we have to have, and we have it right now.”