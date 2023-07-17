A quick start was what the Home Federal baseball team needed.

The Grand Island seniors put up two runs in the opening inning, en route to a 14-2, six-inning win over Lexington in the Class A, Area 7 Tournament Monday at Ryder Park.

The game was stopped in the sixth because of the mercy rule.

Sam Dinkelman and Broxton Barrientos opened the game with back-to-back singles. The two eventually came around to score for a 2-0 lead. Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said that was big to get going right away, especially after falling to North Platte 1-0 in 13 innings the night before where it left 13 runners on base. Grand Island broke out with 14 hits against Lexington.

“That start got us off on the right foot,” Wells said. “Sam and Broxton getting on base right away was huge for us. We were able to get runs right away and that was huge because of what happened last night. We had a lot of guys get hits tonight.

“Our guys had great approaches at the plate. The hitting was contagious tonight.”

Home Federal sent everyone to the plate in the third inning in putting up six runs for an 8-1 lead.

Zachary Mader delivered a two-RBI single to score Jacob Albers and Riley Plummer. Tyler Douglass followed with a two-RBI single as Ryan Coslor and Mader score to make it 6-1.

Later in the inning, Braxton Barrientos and EJ Arends had back-to-back RBI singles to increase the lead to 8-1.

Lexington threatened in the bottom of the inning. After Mitch McFadden hit a RBI single to cut the deficit to 8-2, Lexington had the bases loaded. But Barrientos struck out Levi Converse to end the threat.

Home Federal would put the game away in the sixth inning by scoring five runs on four hits and had everyone go through order as well.

Three Home Federal batters had three hits on the night. Barrientos went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a double, while Albers was 3 for 4 with a RBI and Dinkelman was 3 for 5 with a RBI.

Barrientos, Ethan Coslor and Cedric Sullivan all came in to pitch for Home Federal. Barrientos recorded the win after giving up two hits and had three strikeouts while pitching three innings. Coslor pitched two innings, gave up one hit with two strikeouts, while Sullivan pitched the sixth inning and had two strikeouts. Wells said he was happy with what he saw from the pitchers.

“Broxton was able to get out of that jam he was in, which was great to see,” Wells said. “Ethan gave us two great innings and kept him under 30 pitches, which means we can use him tomorrow and Cedric came in and closed the door in the sixth.”

On Sunday, Blaise Zeiler helped North Platte send Home Federal into the game with Lexington.

He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 13th inning.

Pitchers Cohen Nelson and Riley Plummer kept Home Federal in position. Nelson pitched 7 2/3 innings, gave up only four hits and had 11 strikeouts, while Plummer had four strikeouts with two hits before giving up the game-winning home run.

Dinkelman led the offense by going 2 for 4.

Home Federal will play Kearney Runza at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Ryder Park. Kearney is the lone undefeated team in the tournament after defeating North Platte 1-0 earlier in the day.

Wells said Home Federal is excited for the opportunity to play Kearney but is also happy Grand Island is still playing in the postseason.

“We’re still alive and that’s all that matters right now,” Wells said. “We’re looking to win, survive and advance. It will be tough against Kearney who is playing well. They are very well coached and coach (Brad) Archer has them playing very well right now. We got an opportunity to play and advance and that’s all a coach can ask for.”

Sunday’s game

North Platte 1, Home Federal 0, 13 inn.

Home Federal; 000; 000; 000; 000; 0-0; 7; 1

North Platte; 000; 000; 000; 000; 1-1; 7; 1

WP-Polk. LP-Plummer. 2B-HF: Dinkelman. NP: Kelley. HR- NP: Zeiler.

Monday’s game

Home Federal 14, Lexington 2, 6 inn.

Home Federal; 206; 105-14; 14; 1

Lexington; 011; 000-2; 3; 1

WP-Barrientos. LP-Strauss. 2B-HF: Dinkelman, Mader.