In three different innings, Grand Island Home Federal left the bases loaded.

Add in a few errors and Home Federal could never establish their rhythm, losing 6-4 to Columbus on Sunday afternoon at Ryder Park.

“We had runners on base and a bunch of opportunities to score,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “That was kind of the message there to the boys after the game. …We’ve got to be able to move the baseball and put balls in play and manufacture those runs. We didn’t do that today and those are the things that will come back to haunt you in a game with a pretty good pitcher on the mound, and we let him get in a little bit of a groove.”

Columbus got off to a 2-0 lead in the first on a Connor Rausch 2-RBI double to center field. Home Federal scored one run on the other side as Sam Dinkelman came home on a bases-loaded Jack Steenson walk.

However, with no outs on the board, Home Federal went fly out, strikeout and strikeout in their next three at-bats to leave the bases loaded.

In the second, Home Federal came back and took a 3-2 lead on a Broxton Barrentos two-run home run over the left field wall.

However, Home Federal's third error of the game, followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Grant Zoucha and Matt Kinnison gave Columbus a 5-3 lead in the third inning.

“That’s going to happen,” Wells said. “It’s high school baseball. That happens sometimes. We take pride in doing things right and when the ball is hit to us, we have to make those plays. We know that, and we’ll have to do a better job of that tomorrow at Lexington.”

Columbus added their last run of the game in the fourth on a Ryan Eickhoff RBI single.

Home Federal gained some momentum in the sixth, scoring Riley Plummer on another RBI walk to cut the lead to 6-4. But with two outs already on the board, Cedric Sullivan popped out to center field to end the inning with the bases loaded again.

Dinkelman and Barrientos led the team at the plate with two hits apiece. Zachary Mader had the loss on the mound, throwing one strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. Dinkelman came in in relief and threw three strikeouts and no walks in 3 2/3 innings.

“Sam did a great job of coming in and competing and throwing multiple pitches for strikes,” Wells said. “I thought Zachary did a great job of competing as well. We had a couple of tough luck innings there where we couldn’t make a couple of plays behind him, and that ended up being the tale sign. You work and get your pitch count up there and finally, a guy has to run out of gas at some point in time. Just have to play better, and we will. That was the message. Just have to be better.”

Home Federal (17-11) will try to get back on track on Monday evening when they play at 7:30 p.m. at Lexington.

Columbus 6, Home Federal 4

COL; 203; 100; 0—6; 12; 0

FP; 120; 091; 0—4; 6; 3

WP—Eickhoff. LP—Mader. 2B—COL: Rausch. HR—HF: Barrientos.