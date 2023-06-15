The Home Federal baseball team had two different types of wins against North Platte in a doubleheader on Thursday.

In the opening game, the Grand Island seniors got going early and never looked back in a 12-2 five-inning victory. Then Home Federal trailed in the early going of the second game but took charge in the late innings to take an 8-1 win at Ryder Park.

“It was a great team effort in both games,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We got great at-bats in the opening game, then took us a while to get going in the second but were able to do enough in the late innings to get the win in that game.

“That’s a good team we beat in two games tonight that’s been playing pretty well.”

Home Federal had its way with North Platte in the opener. Grand Island scored all of their runs in the first three innings.

They had 11 hits with two doubles. Eli Arends led Home Federal by going 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, while Cedric Sullivan was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Cohen Nelson was the winning pitcher in the opener. He gave up only one hit and had nine strikeouts. He even had an inning where he had four strikeouts because of a dropped third strike by Gage Gannon.

“He’s really been throwing the ball well for us,” Wells said. “He had a great spring during the high school season and he’s just been carrying that momentum into the legion season. He’s been dominant for us.”

In the second game, Grand Island trailed 1-0 after four innings. Then they took charge once the fifth inning came around.

After tying the game at 1-all, the key hit came when EJ Arends hit a line drive that just barely went off the top of Carsen Joneson’s glove. That allowed Sam Dinkelman and Ryan Coslor to score for a 3-1 lead.

One inning later, Grand Island put together a big inning to put the game away as they had seven straight batters reach base. After loading the bases with one out, Dinkelman and Coslor had back-to-back RBI singles for a 5-1 lead. Tyler Douglass and Dinkelman scored on wild pitches to increase the lead.

Home Federal would add another run in the seventh.

Riley Plummer got the win for Home Federal. He gave up one run on three hits, had four strikeouts and walked only one batter. He retired the final 12 batters to end the game.

Wells said he was happy to see Plummer get the victory for Grand Island.

“He’s had some tough losses this season where he’s given us some great efforts, but the offense had trouble helping him out,” Wells said. “But he continues to battle and do what we expect him to do. The thing with Riley is that he’ll go out there and compete. He did that for us tonight. He did a great job of mixing his pitches, especially later on in the game.”

Zach Mader led the offense by going 4 for 4, while Coslor was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Dinkelman was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

Wells said it took a while for Home Federal to get going but felt North Platte starting pitcher Jake Polk did a nice job early on keeping them off balance. Polk gave up nine hits but most of that came in the later innings before getting pulled in the fifth inning.

“He did a nice job of mixing his pitches and kept us off balance. But I like the way we adjusted throughout the game and how we were able to get into their bullpen,” Wells said.

Home Federal will play Lincoln North Star in a doubleheader at Ryder Park Saturday. The first game starts at noon.

Game 1

Home Federal 12, North Platte 2

North Platte; 020; 00 –2 1 1

Home Federal; 336; 0X –12 11 1

WP—Nelson. LP—Robinson. 2B—HF: Arends, Gannon.

Game 2

Home Federal 8, North Platte 1

Home Federal; 000; 034; 1 – 8 13 0

North Platte; 010; 000; 0 – 1 3 1

WP– Plummer. LP – Polk. 2B–HF: Coslor. NP: Beyer.