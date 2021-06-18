Home Federal wins different types of 1-run games over Fremont

Camden McKenzie singled and a pair of walks loaded the bases. But Jurgensmier got a groundout from Ryan Winter to close out the game.

“I was struggling in that last inning a little bit, so it felt good to get that lost groundball,” he said.

Wells said he wanted Jurgensmier to finish out the game — and the pitcher let his coach know he felt the same way.

“I went out and talked to him when we had runners on first and second then told him it’s his game to win,” Wells said. “I reminded our infielders to keep the ball in the infield with runners on first and second.

“Then I had Ryan Williams ready if we needed him, but with the bases loaded I got out of my chair and Jaden Jurgensmier told me to sit right back down. It was his game to win.”

Home Federal improved to 4-0 in its six games in three days stretch heading into Saturday’s doubleheader against the Millard Sox at Duncan Field in Hastings.