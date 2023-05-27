Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the first time this legion season, Home Federal put up double digits on the scoreboard.

With seven hits, Home Federal controlled nearly the entirety of their game against McCook MNB, winning 10-1 in five innings on Saturday afternoon at Ryder Park.

“We’ve had some really good at-bats here early on this summer, and some guys have really been spreading the ball around the ballpark,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “Sam Dinkelman’s swinging a hot bat right now and having him at the top of the order is great. …Jacob Albers had another hit for us today and Eli Arends had hit third for us for a long time. Keep our same approach at the plate and keep on getting good pitches.”

After Dinkelman was hit by a pitch and Jacob Albers singled on a bunt, Jack Steenson brought home Dinkelman on a groundout, giving Home Federal a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

McCook’s Miles Pollman hit the ball to the centerfield wall for a double in the second. After Ollie Corbett lined out to Zenon Sack, Pollman stole third base. Trenton Raile then hit an RBI single to Dinkleman at shortstop, scoring Pollman for McCook’s lone run of the game and tying the game at 1-all.

Ethan Coslor was walked and Tyler Douglass hit a double to right field to start the second for home Federal. Coslor then scored on a wild pitch and Zachary Mader brought home Douglass on an RBI groundout to go up 3-1. After Zenon Sack hit a single, Dinkelman smacked a RBI double to center field and Eli Arends ripped an RBI single on a line drive to center to go up 5-1 after two innings.

And in the third, Home Federal loaded the bases on walks Cohen Nelson and Coslor and Tyler Douglass getting hit by a pitch. Mader then had an RBI walk followed by a 2-RBI single by Sack to go up 8-1. Mader and Sack then scored on back to back wild pitches, going up 10-1 in the third.

At the plate, Sack led the team with two hits and two RBIs.

Dyllan Hinrichs picked up the win on the mound, throwing two strikeouts and one walk in four innings while giving up three hits. Thirty-nine of his 60 pitches were thrown for strikes.

“He commanded the strike zone really well, and he only had one walk and had his defense make plays,” Wells said. “That’s what Dyllan does. He’s a bulldog and goes out there and competes.”

Gage Gannon, who didn’t pitch at all in the spring season for the Islanders but rather would rotate in as a catcher, pitched the last inning and threw two strikeouts with one walked batter.

Home Federal will play Lincoln Southeast’s legion baseball team at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday at Ryder Park. During the spring baseball season, the Knights were 17-11.

“They’re a great team and well coached,” Wells said. “Montana Jones (LSE coach) does a great job, and it’ll be a great challenge for our guys. We have a chance to go 3-0 this weekend and when you’re in a tournament, that’s always the goal. It will be a great challenge for us against a great team.”

Home Federal 10, McCook 1

MCK; 010; 00—1; 5; 2

HF; 020; 004 X—6; 5; 1

WP—Hinrichs. LP—Lentz. 2B—HF: Dinkelman, Steenson, Douglass. 2B—MCK: Pollman.