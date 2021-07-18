Home Federal's season ends in loss to Norfolk in A-6 senior tourney

NORFOLK — Norfolk got off to a quick start and Home Federal couldn’t catch up.

Norfolk jumped out to an 8-3 lead after two innings, en route to a 13-7 win over Grand Island in the Class A, Area 6 seniors tournament Sunday at Norfolk.

“We didn’t have the best of starts the last few games and that got us again today,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said.

Grand Island did show some life in the sixth inning by scoring three runs to cut a six-run deficit to 10-7, but Norfolk scored three runs in the top of the seventh to regain momentum.

Home Federal was held to seven hits. Eli Arends was 2 for 4 with a double, while Brayden Wenzl was 2 for 3. Caleb Coslor was 1 for 3 with a three-run home run.

“We did put together some quality at-bats but had some uncharacteristic things happen,” Wells said.

The loss ends the season for Home Federal. Wells said he was happy with how the season went for Grand Island.

“I’m proud of the way the guys made strides forward from the spring to the summer,” Wells said. “I’m proud of our seniors for everything they’ve put into our program over the years.”

Norfolk 441 010 3—13 12 2