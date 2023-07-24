HASTINGS – Lincoln Pius X had it going against Home Federal during the Class A American Legion Seniors National Division Tournament.

Pius collected 10 hits, including three for extra bases, while pitcher Ian Woita controlled the Grand Island senior batters during most of the game. That resulted in Pius ending Home Federal’s season during an 11-4 win Monday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

Pius scored runs in every inning they batted. Woita meanwhile gave up four runs on three hits and had seven strikeouts.

“Pius is a great team and when they are swinging, they are as good as anybody in the state,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We ran into a buzzsaw today offensively. And Woita is just a tough pitcher and it seemed like he got tougher as the game went on.”

All of Home Federal’s production came in the third inning after they had already trailed 2-0. Grand Island took the lead in the inning thanks to four Pius errors.

Cedric Sullivan and Riley Plummer got on base on back-to-errors. After a Sam Dinkelman sacrifice bunt moved them over, Broxton Barrientos brought them both home on a two-RBI single to tie the game.

EJ Arends and Gage Gannon reached base on a single and an error. Arends scored on a Jack Steenson sacrifice fly, while an error on the play allowed Gannon to get to third. Zenon Sack brought him home with a RBI single for a 4-2 lead.

“We were able to get some pressure on him in that inning,” Wells said. “We got some bunts down that made it tough on them. That led to some communication errors on their part and they were able to take advantage of it. We got great at-bats.”

After that, Home Federal had a hard time getting runners on base. Woita finished the game by sitting 12 of the final 13 batters. Gannon was the only Grand Island batter to reach base in the final innings as he was hit by a pitch.

“He really found command in all of his pitches and was really effective after that third inning,” Wells said.

Meanwhile, Pius continued to find holes in the Home Federal defense and even close runs on two sacrifice bunts. After getting a run back in the bottom of the third inning, they took the lead in the following inning on a Reese Kortum two-RBI single. Then Parker Otte put a bunt down that allowed Tynus Pitsche to score for a 6-4 lead.

Pius would go on to score three more in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Eight of Pius’ hits came after Home Federal took the lead.

Grand Island had only three seniors on this year’s roster in Plummer, Arends and Tyler Douglass. Wells said he was proud of the leadership they showed during the season.

“They are three outstanding young men and I wish them nothing but the best,” he said. “All three of them did a lot for Grand Island baseball the past three years.”

While disappointed with the loss, Wells said it was another good season for Home Federal baseball and was happy to see the season end at the state tournament.

“We had our ups and downs during the season and we learned a lot,” Wells said. “There was a lot of learning experience, especially with having only three seniors. We got better every single day and we found a way to end the season at the state tournament.

“It’s always our goal to reach the state tournament and we were fortunate to do that during the spring and the summer time. I’m proud of the effort the guys gave every single day. We’ll look to get better this offseason and look forward to next spring.”

Lincoln Pius X 11, Home Federal 4

Home Federal; 004; 000; 0-4; 3; 1

Lincoln Pius X; 111; 332; X-11; 10; 4

WP-Woita. LP-Hinrichs. 2B-LPX: Utemark, Weigel, Kortum.