Hot third quarter lifts Millard West past NW

Millard West sophomore Libby Hoffman had herself a nice game Saturday — in the third quarter alone.
After missing her only two shots of the first half, Hoffman hit her first six including four 3-pointers after halftime.
That allowed the Wildcats to turn a three-point deficit into a 52-43 win over Northwest.
“They had one girl in particular get hot, and we’re a young team,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “We talked about, OK, how do we want to guard a shooter? We knew intellectually, but sometimes we didn’t execute that on the floor.
“Credit them — they found her and she shot the ball great. That was really the difference in the ballgame.”
Hoffman and Emmy Holl had all of Millard West’s shots in the third quarter and were a combined 8-for-10 with five 3-pointers. That allowed the Wildcats to score 21 points in the period after putting up 23 in the first half.
But Moerer overall felt good about how Northwest (0-2) played as it finished its season-opening stretch of facing two Class A opponents in replacement games.
“Overall, I was really pleased,” he said. “We were a much better team than we were the other night against North Platte. We got a lot better in the areas that we needed to get better in.
“For us, it’s been kind of a blessing to get these two replacement games against a top five North Platte team and a really good and developing Millard West team. We get to play Class A competition and we get to see exactly where we’re at.”
Addy Esquivel led the Vikings with 11 points.
Northwest showed off its depth by subbing in a new set of five players just past the midway point of each quarter.
“That’s still part of us seeing who is going to fill what roles,” Moerer said. “Normally, the summer takes care of that when you get to have summer leagues, when you go to team camps. That’s where you can work all that out, and COVID took that all away
“It’s an ongoing process. We have a young team, and we’re going to get better.”
