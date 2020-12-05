Hot third quarter lifts Millard West past NW

Millard West sophomore Libby Hoffman had herself a nice game Saturday — in the third quarter alone.

After missing her only two shots of the first half, Hoffman hit her first six including four 3-pointers after halftime.

That allowed the Wildcats to turn a three-point deficit into a 52-43 win over Northwest.

“They had one girl in particular get hot, and we’re a young team,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “We talked about, OK, how do we want to guard a shooter? We knew intellectually, but sometimes we didn’t execute that on the floor.

“Credit them — they found her and she shot the ball great. That was really the difference in the ballgame.”

Hoffman and Emmy Holl had all of Millard West’s shots in the third quarter and were a combined 8-for-10 with five 3-pointers. That allowed the Wildcats to score 21 points in the period after putting up 23 in the first half.

But Moerer overall felt good about how Northwest (0-2) played as it finished its season-opening stretch of facing two Class A opponents in replacement games.