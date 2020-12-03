Hunter Strand brings plenty of skill but no ego to Tri-City Storm

The addition of Hunter Strand paid immediate dividends early on this season for the Tri-City Storm.
That’s no surprise from a player that the Storm moved up to take with the No. 2 overall pick in the United States Hockey League’s Phase II draft.
Or from someone who spent the two previous winters playing for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Strand brings a lot to the table for the Storm.
But that doesn’t include a big ego.
“I give Hunter a ton of credit,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “He played two years at the national program, and he very easily could have come here and thought maybe he was above it.
“I’ll tell you what, that kid every single day since we’ve been in town here, he brings it every day and with everything we do, whether it’s a workout, whether it’s a practice on Monday or Friday or a game on Saturday night. He brings it every single shift. I think he’s an integral part of our team.”
Strand made a quick impact in Tri-City’s first five games, leading the team with three goals and six points.
But that ability to provide scoring isn’t even what the 5-foot-11, 183-pound 18-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, feels is his biggest contribution.
“I think my strength is definitely my defensive skills,” he said. “I think I’m good in the defensive zone, but I am a two-way forward. I like to go hard to the net and get into those small areas.”
Things clicked right away for Strand, who was named the first USHL forward of the week for the season. He has been centering the Storm’s second line between Carter Mazur and Gavin Brindley.
“Obviously I had some chances that I missed that I wish I had back,” said Strand, who it should be noted has scored on three of his 10 shots. “But things are going pretty good. I like my line, and Mazur and I particularly like playing together.”
Strand entered the season excited to receive an opportunity with the Storm after producing 18 goals and 11 assists over 103 games the previous two seasons with the NTDP’s 17-and-under and 18-and-under teams.
“I came in with a lot more confidence,” he said. “I knew the coaches looked at me like a top-line guy. At the program, I was more of a role player. I wanted to show my talent and skill, and that confidence was helpful.”
Strand’s journey into hockey is a familiar one among USHL players. His father Michael played a big part in getting him involved at an early age.
“My dad played, and I was in skates before I could walk,” Strand said. “I was always around hockey, and it was nice to have my parents supporting me.”
For Strand, nothing beats being able to play hockey.
“When you get on the ice, you feel free,” he said. “You forget everything off of the ice that stresses you out as soon as you strap on the skates.”
There’s plenty of stress in the world in 2020, and the Storm hasn’t been immune to that.
Due to COVID-19 issues, Tri-City is facing a minimum of 19 days between games since a Nov. 21 overtime win over Fargo.
Last Saturday’s game at Lincoln was postponed due to Lancaster County’s current regulations, and this weekend’s home games against Omaha and Sioux City were postponed after a few positive cases among Tri-City players.
The next scheduled game is a Dec. 11 home game against Omaha.
“It’s definitely weird,” Strand said of the unexpected break between games. “We were playing well, so we’re ready to get back on the ice.”
Tri-City is trying to take advantage of the break and make practices almost like another preseason training camp.
“We have a couple of guys with COVID, but once we get everybody back, we’ll all keep working hard together to keep trying to get better,” Strand said.
And continued improvement is something that Strand is focusing on to prepare for his future college career at Notre Dame.
“I’m working on my stride,” he said. “I get tired, so I’m focusing on my stride. I hope to get better there.”
Strand is far from done making an ego-free contribution to the Storm.
