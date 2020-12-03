Hunter Strand brings plenty of skill but no ego to Tri-City Storm

“I think my strength is definitely my defensive skills,” he said. “I think I’m good in the defensive zone, but I am a two-way forward. I like to go hard to the net and get into those small areas.”

Things clicked right away for Strand, who was named the first USHL forward of the week for the season. He has been centering the Storm’s second line between Carter Mazur and Gavin Brindley.

“Obviously I had some chances that I missed that I wish I had back,” said Strand, who it should be noted has scored on three of his 10 shots. “But things are going pretty good. I like my line, and Mazur and I particularly like playing together.”

Strand entered the season excited to receive an opportunity with the Storm after producing 18 goals and 11 assists over 103 games the previous two seasons with the NTDP’s 17-and-under and 18-and-under teams.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I came in with a lot more confidence,” he said. “I knew the coaches looked at me like a top-line guy. At the program, I was more of a role player. I wanted to show my talent and skill, and that confidence was helpful.”

Strand’s journey into hockey is a familiar one among USHL players. His father Michael played a big part in getting him involved at an early age.