Coming off of their trip to Brazil, a few Nebraska volleyball players have been making the rounds across the state since they’ve been back.

The list of stops now includes Grand Island Central Catholic, where defensive specialist/libero Lexi Rodriguez, outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and setter Kennedi Orr helped lead a volleyball camp that was sponsored by Northwestern Mutual-Grand Island.

The Husker athletes helped the company’s philanthropic efforts to raise money to combat pediatric cancer by selling autographed volleyballs. The proceeds from the event went to Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Sammy’s Superheroes, two foundations that raise money for childhood cancer research. Around 45 six to 18 year olds took part in the event.

“It’s really amazing to be a part of something that’s bigger than ourselves and helping the community,” Batenhorst said. “This is super fun for us to do all of the time because we like to help little girls who look up to us and enjoy watching our games. It’s really awesome to be role models to them.”

It was the athletes’ second time coming to Central Nebraska in the past couple of months after playing the Nebraska volleyball spring match in Central City.

“It was awesome,” Rodriguez said. “They were literally so welcoming. Last year, we came here to Grand Island for our spring game (at the Heartland Events Center) so both of our experiences of coming to different towns outside of Lincoln were truly amazing. It’s nice to see that the fan base is still there, even when you travel however many miles away from Lincoln. It’s been cool to see different places and smaller towns throughout Nebraska.”

The players spent time at two other high schools on Wednesday for camps. In these camps, they’ve done a Q&A for about 10-15 minutes and then an hour of rotations, where they spend time learning about hitting from Batenhorst, passing from Rodriguez and setting from Orr.

Rodriguez said she enjoys these camps that take them to the town, rather than having the kids travel down to Lincoln.

“We went to two places yesterday, and I think it means a lot when we travel to different places in Nebraska and come to them,” she said. “We host summer camps every summer and people come, but it’s good to connect with them. I think it’s more personal, and we get to know them better when we get them to come where they’re from. It means a lot to be able to interact with these kids on a deeper level.”

Vince Ryan, who is listed as a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual, helped connect the company with the Husker volleyball team and said it was all about raising the money to fight pediatric cancer.

“Northwestern Mutual kind of got behind Alex’s Lemonade stand 10-15 years ago nationwide,” he said. “What a lot of people don’t know is that Nebraska has the third largest pediatric cancer rate. A lot of that research takes a lot of dollars. The more we can do, the better off. If we can bring some awareness to it, that’s the main objective.”

Ryan said Northwestern Mutual’s marketing team in Omaha created a Vimeo video that announced the camp and from there, it spread through word of mouth and e-mail.

“With the new grade school going in, we have a lot of our clients who could come to the grade school, and coach (Bill) Gavers and coach (Sharon) Zavala and Mr. (Jordan) Engle were like ‘hey, let’s do it here. This is a perfect spot to do it.’ It was kind of a win-win for everybody,” he said.

Zavala, GICC volleyball coach, also had her Crusaders partake in the event.

“They would all like to be as good as them of course,”she said. “I think they’ve grown up watching Husker volleyball, so it’s not like they needed to be introduced even. Our kids know who they are. They watch them a lot, and I know some of our kids probably have season tickets even.”

Meanwhile for the Husker players, Batenhorst, who will be a junior too, said they had a blast in Brazil, including going to four different cities and seeing the beaches and facing some tough competition.

“We played Brazil's military national team, and they were a really, really competitive team,” she said. “Those girls were women. They were like 25-35 years old. It was a really competitive match for us, and it was kind of a tournament. We also played their other national teams and age groups, the 19s and 21s. We ended up winning all of our games, and it was really fun, and we learned a lot.

“I think playing another country, they play different volleyball. It’s just a different style. It was really fun to adjust to and a big competition, and it was really good for us moving into the season.”

On Thursday, news broke that the national championship for volleyball this coming season will be played on ABC at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 177. Rodriguez said it was a ‘huge’ win for women’s sports.

“I think women’s sports, especially volleyball, are continuing to grow over the years,” she said. “This milestone is huge, and I feel like it’s huge for women’s sports in general. For the sports of volleyball, I think it’s going to bring more attention to it, and I can’t wait to see how much the sport grows over the next few years.”

Rodriguez was officially announced as a team captain again on June 15. She said it was a huge honor, and she will look to use what she learned last year as a sophomore to help lead a young team this season.

“As an upperclassmen, we don’t have any seniors,” she said. “For them to trust me to lead this team and for these younger girls to look up to me as a leader on this team means a lot. …I’m really excited to keep learning and help out the younger people on this team and help out the chemistry as a whole.”

Orr, who’s also a junior this year, said they’ll look to use their youth as a positive heading into the season.

“I would say we’re a really close team,” she said. “We’re pretty young, so I think we can use that to our advantage, and we’re going at it every single day, and there’s a lot of new things our team is excited for. The oldest player on our team is Ally, and she’s 20 which is crazy. There’s not a ton of experience, but I don’t know if that matters as much because there’s a lot of passion, and I think we can see that every day we play.”