Huskers falter against Gophers

LINCOLN — At the end of another Husker clunker, Scott Frost walked deliberately to midfield to meet the man whose shorthanded team had beaten NU with an old-school formula of toughness and time of possession.
Minnesota’s PJ Fleck, jogging as he usually does, met Frost halfway. They shook hands, embraced for a second, and went their separate ways after Minnesota’s 24-17 win. Fleck’s squad was down a reported 33 players due to injuries and COVID-related issues, which had sidelined them since Nov. 20.
The Gophers (3-3) were a 10-point underdog rolling into town. They led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime. They held that lead as Nebraska’s passing offense, often stuck in neutral, handed them a turnover at the end of the third quarter. And when Minnesota’s offense needed to end the game with a long drive, it did.
In between, the Gophers bled and bled and bled the clock, with quarterback Tanner Morgan repeatedly checking over to the sideline before each snap, like a slow golfer waggles his driver over a ball. Minnesota held it nearly 36 minutes. It was a perfect formula for an undermanned team, and NU (2-5) knew Minnesota would try to do it.
Nebraska also knew it had a great week of practice on offense, Frost said, so it wanted the ball first. The Huskers wanted to score and get the upper hand.
“I hate to even say this — we had our best week of practice offensively, maybe since I’ve been at Nebraska,” Frost said. “So I expected us to come out and play (well). We completed everything in practice, we blocked well.”
If only Tuesday mornings could stand in for Saturday afternoons.
“That’s football sometimes, you can’t always expect it to be how it was in practice,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said.
It wasn’t.
Take NU’s first play, a swing pass from Martinez to Wan’Dale Robinson. Frost said Martinez completed that “40 times” in practice last week. On Saturday, Robinson couldn’t corral the pass, and it tumbled away until Robinson recovered it for a nine-yard loss.
On the next drive, Martinez appeared to hurt his left hand, so backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey — the better runner — came in for two plays. He threw on both. Minnesota intercepted the second pass, started at the Nebraska 35 as a result, and scored a touchdown four plays later. An eight-yard shanked punt later turned into a Gopher field goal.
Nebraska’s offense roused itself with 75- and 73-yard touchdown drives in the second quarter, and led 14-10 for a brief moment.
But Minnesota ripped off a 61-yard run to open the next drive. A few players later, officials called targeting on NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt — who had stopped a scrambling Morgan short of the first down — and ejected him from the game. Morgan eventually threw an eight-yard touchdown to a 270-pound tight end.
“It definitely influenced the game,” outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. “We were trying to get off the field and get our offense the ball, and then they bust one on the first play. Cam, losing a great player like him ... it’s the tale of the game, right? Just missed opportunities.”
The Huskers had their share in the second half. Connor Culp, clutch for most of the season, missed a 32-yard field goal that could have tied the game early in the third quarter. Later in the third, Nebraska’s defense got a fourth-down stop at its own 36. NU took over with 37 seconds left in the quarter. It could have called a single run play, allowed time to run out, and headed into the fourth quarter with the wind at its back.
Instead Frost and his staff chose to pass. Three times. Martinez — who completed 16 of 27 passes for just 111 yards — misfired twice. On the third pass, he was hit by Minnesota pass rusher Boye Mafe and lost a fumble. The Gophers turned that into a touchdown and an insurmountable lead.
“First of all, it wasn’t that windy on the field,” Frost said. “We talked about it at the beginning of the third quarter, and we didn’t think the wind was a factor in the passing game. In fact we overthrew a couple with the wind. So we felt good about calling our best stuff.”
That included 30 passes — the game’s opening play was ruled a run, but was designed as a pass — and 36 runs against a team allowing 6.82 yards per carry. Frost said some of those passes were run-pass options that become passes based on Martinez reading the defense. Either way, NU averaged 3.83 yards per pass attempt, sixth-worst in the Big Ten era. The passing game accounted for two turnovers, including the fumble. Martinez overthrew receivers with and against the wind — Robinson once, Oliver Martin multiple times.
“We hit all those passes in practice all week,” Frost said. “We didn’t hit ‘em today for whatever reason.”
Martinez shouldered the blame for the offense’s performance.
“We have to be better, and it starts with me there,” Martinez said. “I’ll take full responsibility for not executing at the highest of levels that I know I’m capable of and my teammates expect of me. I have to own that.”
Nebraska finished with 308 yards — 148 fewer than Minnesota had been allowing this season — and roughly half of the 35 points the Gophers’ defense had been giving up coming into the game. Frost said NU ran the ball well at times but “not consistently.” A few missed blocks and execution errors contributed to the struggles.
Frost said NU’s defense played well enough for the team to win. That’s fair, considering two of Minnesota’s touchdown drives came on short fields. But the game’s final drive — when the Huskers absolutely needed a stop — jumps out too.
The Gophers rumbled 70 yards in nine plays. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim — the Big Ten’s leading rusher — went for 59 of his 108 yards on that drive, as Minnesota’s offensive line, down several players, outmuscled the Huskers.
“They showed how tough and united they are,” Morgan said.
Minnesota finished the game with a victory formation. Gophers lingered on the field as Fleck congratulated players and hugged his wife. It’s his first win in Memorial Stadium, and he did it with duct tape and twine.
“We haven’t played in 22 days,” Fleck said. “I don’t think people truly realize how hard it is and the right timing, and the schedule, and the natural progression of what has to take place.”
Frost and his players, far from being outwardly enraged by their performance, took a more analytical, and at times philosophical, approach. The team is still hungry to play games. Young teams can press and make execution errors, but players said the internal culture is strong.
“I don’t feel like we played horrible today,” cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. “Couple things we’d like to have back. But in life you don’t get a rewind button, so you’ve just got to take what you’ve got and learn from it.”
Said Frost: “I love how our mentality has changed, how the kids are caring about each other, I love the feel around the building. It’s the best it’s been.”
Minnesota was just a bit better.
