Trainer Mark Hibdon had to wait out a rider’s claim of foul after his horse I See Clearly Now crossed the finish line first in the 62nd running of the six-furlong $15,000 Baxter Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

It took the stewards a few minutes to sort it all out, but Hibdon saw a good sign for his horse.

When the second-place horse Mo Summer, ridden by Nathan Haar and trained by David Anderson, left the track Hibdon knew there wouldn’t be a change.

“I felt pretty good about it when the horse left the track,” Hibdon said.

There wasn’t. I See Clearly Now was declared the winner by 3 and 1/4ths lengths in 1:14.4 with Mo Summer second and Code One in Third.

“This horse is kind of funny,” Hibdon said. “He’s quirky. There are a few things you have to deal with. He’s just a quirky horse. We got him straightened out and he ran a big race I think.”

I See Clearly Now was in fifth in the eight-horse field going down the backstretch, but he made a big move around the second turn. By the time they hit the stretch, he was in the lead.

Hibdon wanted jockey Roberto Morales to keep I See Clearly Now closer to the lead than he did last time out when he made up considerable ground down the stretch but finished in second.

“He had a little bit too much work to do when he was coming down the stretch,” Hibdon said. “But he made a run at them. He just came up a little bit short.”

But he was running against older horses in that race.

“You have to be careful doing that,” Hibdon said. “We thought we had a good shot in there. It would have been nicer to win it.”

This time in the Baxter, they were all 3-year-old colts and geldings. Hibdon had claimed Cajun Trinity at Delta Downs and won the 3-year-old filly race with her last week. He also claimed I See Clearly Now at Delta Downs and pointed him towards the Baxter Stakes.

This time, Morales kept him perfectly positioned.

“I was hoping Roberto would keep him a little bit closer and he did,” Hibdon said. “He was kind of tapping him on the shoulder coming out of the gate. So the horse was in pretty good shape. Then he started settling back the way he does. He makes me nervous when he’s doing that.”

The win was worth $9,420 for Hibdon, who is also the owner. I See Clearly Now has now won two of eight races and brought home $39,570

“We definitely got our money back,” Hibdon said. “Everybody is always asking me about the money. If I can come out on top and not get myself in a hole, I’m happy. Of course money is nice to have.

“I don’t ever take wins for granted. I tell everybody I’ll take them when I can get them because it’s hard to win. I don’t know if I’ll win anymore. You just never know.”

I See Clearly Now paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.40. Mo Summer paid $9.80 and $5.40 while Code One paid $3.40 to show.

Hoofprints

— Trainer Jason Wise doesn’t run a lot of horses at Fonner, but the ones he enters have been successful. With Chive Up’s win in the fourth race Saturday, Wise has now won eight of 16 starts at Fonner (50%). He’s been in the money in 14 of those 16 starts (87.5%).

— Kevin Roman won twice, first on Bartender’s Mistake for trainer Deb Moss in the third and then on Stepen’s Answer for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the fifth.

— Jockey Adrian Morales won the sixth race on Wager No More for trainer Gale Deisley and the seventh on Pops Girl Alexa for Hibdon.

Fonner Park Results

Saturday

Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, Purse $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Hank's Gal, N. Haar; $7.60; $2.80; $2.40

5, Beautiful Judge, J. Medina; ;$2.60; $2.40

2, Distant Holiday, D. Cardoso; ; ;$5.00

Race Time: 1:15.80

Exacta (3-5), $29.80. Trifecta (3-5-2), $107.70

Second Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, Justin Speight, R. Morale; $4.60; $3.00; $2.40

4, Mysterious Tale, C. Fackler; ;$8.00; $4.40

6, Jono, N. Haar; ; ;$3.40

Race Time: 0:45.80

Daily Double (3-5), $28.80. Exacta (5-4), $54.20. Superfecta (5-4-6-1), $27.91. Trifecta (5-4-6), $117.00

Third Race, Purse $10,400, AOC $15,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Bartenders Mistake, K. Roman; $7.40; $4.40; $3.00

3, For Reel, A. Ramos; ; $6.00; $4.00

5, Phlash Drive, J. Medina; ; ; $3.00

Race Time: 1:15

Exacta (1-3), $48.20. Superfecta (1-3-5-2), $20.21. Trifecta (1-3-5), $81.10

Fourth Race, Purse $7,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Chive Up, J. Medina; $5.40; $3.20; $2.40

7, Dixie Penny, R. Martinez; ; $6.80; $3.60

1, Love to Learn, R. Morales; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:14

Exacta (5-7), $63.20. Superfecta (5-7-1-3), $26.03. Trifecta (5-7-1), $57.90. Pic 3 (5-1-5), $23.20. Pic 4 (3-5-1-5), $170.70

Fifth Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Stephen's Answer, K. Roman; $6.00; $3.40; $2.60

5, Grand Design, J. Medina; ; $4.20; $3.40

7, Larch, R. Martinez; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:13.60

Exacta (3-5), $23.80. Superfecta (3-5-7-2), $5.81. Trifecta (3-5-7), $42.30

Sixth Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

4, Wager No Mo, A. Ramos; $8.00; $4.20; $3.20

6, Knighted, R. Martinez; ;$6.00; $5.40

2, New Stripe, K. Roman; ; ; $4.20

Race Time: 1:20.20

Exacta (4-6), $51.60. Superfecta (4-6-2-1), $186.82. Trifecta (4-6-2), $352.50

Seventh Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Pops Girl Alexa, A. Ramos; $10.20; $4.40; $3.20

2, Character Counts, R. Morales; ; $3.00; $2.40

1, Smart Act, J. Medina; ; ; $6.80

Race Time: 1:16.40

Exacta (5-2), $23.60. Superfecta (5-2-1-6), $18.70. Trifecta (5-2-1), $95.50. Pic 3 (3-4-5), $100.70

Eighth Race, Purse $15,400, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

3, I See Clearly Now, R. Morales; $3.80; $2.80; $2.40

1, Mo Summer, N. Haar; ; $9.80; $5.40

4, Code One, A. Martinez; ; ; $3.40

Race Time: 1:14.40

Exacta (3-1), $28.60. Superfecta (3-1-4-6), $21.25. Trifecta (3-1-4), $74.00

Ninth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

8, Scooter's Boy, B. McNeil; $11.60; $6.00; $3.20

1, Caesartheruler, K. Roman; ; $4.40; $2.80

7, Just Right Mike, J. Medina; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: 1:13.80

Exacta (8-1), $45.00. Superfecta (8-1-7-3), $44.96. Trifecta (8-1-7), $58.70

Tenth Race, Purse $5,300, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Optimal, D. Cardoso; $13.60; $7.40; $5.20

5, Fayette Warrior, S. Bethke; ; $6.60; $4.40

8, King of Anything, N. Haar; ; ; $4.20

Race Time: 1:14.60

Daily Double (8-4), $54.20. Exacta (4-5), $136.80. Omni (4-5), $42.20. Omni (4-8), $16.80. Omni (5-8), $14.40. Superfecta (4-5-8-6), $91.99. Trifecta (4-5-8), $293.30. Pic 3 (3-8-4), $100.80. Pic 4 (5-3-8-4), $318.20. (4-5-3-8-4), $602.75