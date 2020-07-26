The boys of summer finally returned to the field late this past week after months off because of the pandemic. Some players opted out of the season. Some have already missed time because of positive tests.
But MLB is back.
The NBA and the NHL are scheduled to return in the near future. Practices for the high school fall sports season in Nebraska are set to start Aug. 10.
And of course there’s college football. They’re still trying to figure that out.
So sports are coming back, and that indicates a return to some sort of normalcy.
But should we be playing sports in this pandemic? I don’t know. That’s way above my pay grade.
While I don’t know if sports should be played, I do know that I’m incredibly happy that they are.
Baseball has come back with empty stands, although some teams have allowed fans to purchase seats for their cardboard cutouts. Fox debuted the virtual crowd this weekend. When coming back from breaks it looked like the stands at Wrigley Field for the Brewers-Cubs game were full.
They even piped in fake crowd noise, which was incredibly realistic. The home “fans” seemed to always cheer or moan at the appropriate time.
I’m not sure if there’s any truth to the rumor that the Wrigley crowd booed Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun, but he probably felt right at home if they did.
I got my 2020 ML season started Thursday by watching the Yankees and Nationals. Watching Dr. Fauci throw out the opening pitch was entertaining. It was only about five yards outside on a bounce.
Twitter had fun with that, suggesting that Dr. Fauci didn’t want anybody to catch anything.
That game ended after five innings because of torrential rains that hit Washington that evening.
And then it was on to Dodger Stadium for the Giants and the Dodgers. I admit I checked out early from that one and fell asleep on the couch at about 10 p.m.
But the next night I did power through a double header. First it was the Cubs’ opener which was a 3-0 win over the Brewers behind brilliant pitching by Kyle Hendricks.
He only allowed three hits, and all three came to the Brewers’ No. 9 hitter.
The late game on Friday was the Angels at the A’s, played in spacious Oakland Alameda County Coliseum. The Angels tied the game in the night to send it to extra innings which called for the batter who made the last out of the preceding inning to start on second base.
It’s called the international tie-breaking rule and has been in place in many softball leagues for years.
So thus the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani became the first-ever in MLB to start an inning on second base. But he didn’t score, so the A’s got their chance.
Oakland loaded the bases and Matt Olson ended it at about 1 a.m. CDT with a grand slam.
There was more baseball on Saturday. The Cubs lost and the Royals won.
Sunday it was a single game for me. The Cubs took the series over the Brewers with a 9-1 win to get the season off to a successful start.
So back to the earlier question: Should we be playing sports?
I still don’t know, but I do know if they play it, I will watch.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
