Independent All-Area volleyball leaders

Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 74 355 4.8
Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 63 281 4.5
Megan Benton, Ord 72 302 4.2
Sydney Davis, Centura 80 320 4.0 Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 63 251 4.0
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 63 243 3.9
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 73 284 3.9
Dacey Sealey, Hastings 71 266 3.7
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 66 242 3.7
Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 67 245 3.6
Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 284 534 .418
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 221 476 .391
Sydney Davis, Centura 320 674 .344
Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 162 344 .344
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 96 210 .338
Clara Kunze, Centura 118 267 .333
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 187 438 .308
Megan Benton, Ord 302 674 .306
Camielle Wellensiek, Adams Central 96 168 .298
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 355 767 .293
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 73 77 1.1
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 71 68 1.0
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 66 65 1.0
Camille Wellensiek, Adams Central 59 59 1.0
McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 32 31 1.0
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 31 30 1.0
Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 85 78 .9
Lexi Jones, Aurora 84 77 .9
Sydney Davis, Centura 80 69 .9
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 71 64 .9
Emmma Schall, Broken Bow 67 60 .9
Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 59 55 .9
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Katie Hughes, Burwell 63 419 6.7
Kendyl Brummund, Don-Trumbull 63 391 6.2
Addison Wilson, Giltner 47 274 5.8
Sophia McKinney, Northwest 81 458 5.7
Carley Norlen, Hastings 68 380 5.6
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 85 466 5.5
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 63 349 5.5
Sydni Watson, Giltner 47 260 5.5
Baylie Codner, Wood River 71 386 5.4
Macie Antle, Giltner 47 256 5.4
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Jill Parr, Hastings SC 74 783 10.6
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 66 651 9.9
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 67 652 9.7
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 63 608 9.7
Madison Shimmin, Don-Trumbull 63 589 9.3
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 81 747 9.2
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 72 618 8.6
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 71 591 8.3
Camaron Pfeifer, Grand Island 71 564 7.9
Charli Coil, Hastings 71 557 7.8
Serve Percentage (Min. 100 serves)
Gd Att. Pct.
Graci Mcginnis, Central City 232 237 97.9
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 250 256 97.7
Taylor Retzlaff, Northwest 241 248 97.2
Raina Cattau, Aurora 267 277 96.4
Madison Shimmin, Don.-Trumbull 203 211 96.2
Camryn Morgan, St. Paul 282 295 96.0
Elizabeth Anderson, Adams Central 233 243 95.9
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 382 399 95.7
Neleigh Poss, Central Valley 202 211 95.7
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 235 246 95.5
Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 189 198 95.5
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Elly Keilig, Centura 80 75 .9
Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 59 53 .9
Taylor Anderson, Fullerton 12 11 .9
Kaidance Wilson, Ord 71 57 .8
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 59 46 .8
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 85 58 .7
Abby Stethem, Ord 72 47 .7
Joslynn Donahey, Palmer 63 44 .7
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 59 40 .7
Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 46 34 .7
Christy Eastman, Giltner 47 32 .7
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 31 21 .7
Team Leaders
Kills
Hastings St. Cecilia 929
Northwest 909
Aurora 888
St. Paul 843
Grand Island Central Catholic 829
Ord 778
Adams Central 773
Broken Bow 771
Centura 743
Hastings 739
Ace Blocks
Aurora 198
Grand Island Central Catholic 169
Wood River 168
Adams Central 157
Northwest 148
Nebraska Christian 129
St. Paul 129
Centura 123
Hastings St. Cecilia 123
Broken Bow 114
Service Aces
Aurora 244
Ord 225
Nebraska Christian 221
Centura 182
St. Paul 176
Ravenna 161
Adams Central 155
Hastings St. Cecilia 155
Heartland Lutheran 151
Grand Island Central Catholic 143
Hitting Efficiency
Grand Island Central Catholic .305
St. Paul .250
Broken Bow .243
Adams Central .237
Hastings St. Cecilia .233
Northwest .193
Ord .170
Nebraska Christian .167
Palmer .164
Centura .161
