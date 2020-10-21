 Skip to main content
Independent All-Area volleyball leaders
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Sets Kills Avg.

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 74 355 4.8

Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 63 281 4.5

Megan Benton, Ord 72 302 4.2

Sydney Davis, Centura 80 320 4.0 Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 63 251 4.0

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 63 243 3.9

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 73 284 3.9

Dacey Sealey, Hastings 71 266 3.7

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 66 242 3.7

Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 67 245 3.6

Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)

Kills Atts. Eff

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 284 534 .418

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 221 476 .391

Sydney Davis, Centura 320 674 .344

Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 162 344 .344

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 96 210 .338

Clara Kunze, Centura 118 267 .333

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 187 438 .308

Megan Benton, Ord 302 674 .306

Camielle Wellensiek, Adams Central 96 168 .298

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 355 767 .293

Ace Blocks

Sets Blks Avg.

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 73 77 1.1

Hannah Paulk, Wood River 71 68 1.0

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 66 65 1.0

Camille Wellensiek, Adams Central 59 59 1.0

McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 32 31 1.0

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 31 30 1.0

Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 85 78 .9

Lexi Jones, Aurora 84 77 .9

Sydney Davis, Centura 80 69 .9

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 71 64 .9

Emmma Schall, Broken Bow 67 60 .9

Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 59 55 .9

Digs Per Set

Sets Digs Avg.

Katie Hughes, Burwell 63 419 6.7

Kendyl Brummund, Don-Trumbull 63 391 6.2

Addison Wilson, Giltner 47 274 5.8

Sophia McKinney, Northwest 81 458 5.7

Carley Norlen, Hastings 68 380 5.6

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 85 466 5.5

Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 63 349 5.5

Sydni Watson, Giltner 47 260 5.5

Baylie Codner, Wood River 71 386 5.4

Macie Antle, Giltner 47 256 5.4

Set Assists

Sets Asts Avg.

Jill Parr, Hastings SC 74 783 10.6

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 66 651 9.9

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 67 652 9.7

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 63 608 9.7

Madison Shimmin, Don-Trumbull 63 589 9.3

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 81 747 9.2

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 72 618 8.6

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 71 591 8.3

Camaron Pfeifer, Grand Island 71 564 7.9

Charli Coil, Hastings 71 557 7.8

Serve Percentage (Min. 100 serves)

Gd Att. Pct.

Graci Mcginnis, Central City 232 237 97.9

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 250 256 97.7

Taylor Retzlaff, Northwest 241 248 97.2

Raina Cattau, Aurora 267 277 96.4

Madison Shimmin, Don.-Trumbull 203 211 96.2

Camryn Morgan, St. Paul 282 295 96.0

Elizabeth Anderson, Adams Central 233 243 95.9

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 382 399 95.7

Neleigh Poss, Central Valley 202 211 95.7

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 235 246 95.5

Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 189 198 95.5

Ace Serves Per Set

Sets Aces Avg.

Elly Keilig, Centura 80 75 .9

Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 59 53 .9

Taylor Anderson, Fullerton 12 11 .9

Kaidance Wilson, Ord 71 57 .8

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 59 46 .8

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 85 58 .7

Abby Stethem, Ord 72 47 .7

Joslynn Donahey, Palmer 63 44 .7

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 59 40 .7

Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 46 34 .7

Christy Eastman, Giltner 47 32 .7

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 31 21 .7

Team Leaders

Kills

Hastings St. Cecilia 929

Northwest 909

Aurora 888

St. Paul 843

Grand Island Central Catholic 829

Ord 778

Adams Central 773

Broken Bow 771

Centura 743

Hastings 739

Ace Blocks

Aurora 198

Grand Island Central Catholic 169

Wood River 168

Adams Central 157

Northwest 148

Nebraska Christian 129

St. Paul 129

Centura 123

Hastings St. Cecilia 123

Broken Bow 114

Service Aces

Aurora 244

Ord 225

Nebraska Christian 221

Centura 182

St. Paul 176

Ravenna 161

Adams Central 155

Hastings St. Cecilia 155

Heartland Lutheran 151

Grand Island Central Catholic 143

Hitting Efficiency

Grand Island Central Catholic .305

St. Paul .250

Broken Bow .243

Adams Central .237

Hastings St. Cecilia .233

Northwest .193

Ord .170

Nebraska Christian .167

Palmer .164

Centura .161

