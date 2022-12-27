Independent top 10 sports stories of 2022

The 2022 sports season in The Independent coverage area was just like many others.

There were firsts for a few teams, as well as individuals and teams that kept traditions and streaks alive.

We had some surprises, but we also had some good byes.

The 2022 calendar year saw that.

So here we go, here is what Cody Frederick and I came with as our top stories of 2022.

1. Frost fired as Nebraska’s head coachScott Frost was hired to become Nebraska’s head football coach before the start of the 2018 football season.

The Wood River native was a hire that most Husker fans wanted after having much success at UCF. Unfortunately, after a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, Frost was let go as the coach the following day.

It didn’t go well as the Nebraska coach. Frost finished with a 16-31 overall record, which included a 10-26 record in the Big Ten, a 5-22 record in games decided by eight points or less, and an 0-14 record against ranked opponents. His teams never played in a bowl game.

Mickey Joseph was hired as interim coach for the rest of the season. He went 3-6, which included a 24-17 win over Iowa in the final game of the season.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts hired Matt Rhule to be head coach on Nov. 26.

2. Grand Island Senior High defeats Northwest for state bowling titleThe city of Grand Island was guaranteed a state bowling title in 2022.

After Grand Island Senior High and Northwest were the last teams standing in the state tournament, it was the Islanders that came away victorious in winning the state title 3-1 over the Vikings.

Grand Island, which was a first-year program, had no trouble advancing to the finals in getting 3-1 wins over Millard South, Lincoln Pius X and Wayne.

Northwest, the No. 1 seed, had to battle to get to the finals. First, the Vikings defeated Hastings 3-2 in a sudden death match. Then Wayne pulled out a 3-1 win to send them into the consolation rounds. Northwest got 3-1 victories over Seward and Bellevue West to set up a rematch with Wayne. The Vikings defeated the Blue Devils 3-2 to set up the match with Grand Island.

Brayden Lee, Kaden Kuusela, Adam Dreher, Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings, Brock Hurley and Austin Sinsel represented Grand Island at the state tournament, while Tyler Salter, along with Jimmie Bradley, Jared Ramsey, Alec Sundberg, Lincoln Flagle and Justice Lahm, represented the Vikings.

3. Northwest softball wins first state titleFor the first time in Northwest school history, the Vikings won a Class B softball state championship after knocking on the doors the past few seasons.

Northwest only allowed one run against Elkhorn, winning 3-1 in the championship game. The Antlers were an unexpected opponent for the Vikings but to get to the game, Northwest took down the No. 2 seed, Wahoo, and the No. 1 seed, Blair.

Coach Mitch Sadd felt his team had the capability to win it, and it was key for his players to buy in, which clearly happened.

Senior Maddy Cushing made the key double play in the state championship game.

Senior Avyn Urbanski made the key hit in the game, and senior pitcher Ava Laurent only allowed two hits in the game.

Finally, senior third baseman Grace Baasch made the key out to get the Vikings to the game and senior Talia Bandt was a spark plug in the dugout all season.

It was a veteran group of players that helped Northwest get over the hump, and the group accomplished their season long goal.

4. Relay helps GICC win state track titleIt came down to the 1,600 relay for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team.

The Crusaders trailed Battle Creek 62-58. The 1,600 relay team of Ben Alberts, Ishmael Nadir, Isaac Herbek and Brayton Johnson came from the first heat to win the race at 3:32.02, while Battle Creek came in seventh, overall. That allowed Central Catholic to take the meet 68-64.

GICC had 11 medalists, along with Johnson and Alberts winning the 400 and 800, respectively, to help them bring home the school’s second state title since 2004.

5. Broken Bow girls golf easily captures third-straight titleBroken Bow had already won two-straight Class C girls titles. Why not a third?

The Indians did just that and did it convincingly. Broken Bow easily won its third-straight title by firing a 688 two-day score.

The Indians had four medalists in doing so. Camryn Johnson was second (156), Taylor Schaaf (tied for seventh, 176), Molly Custer (tied for seventh, 176) and Lainey Palmer (tied for 13th, 180).

6.Grand Island Five Points Bank reaches Class A state title game in coach’s last year

It was coach Jake Redman’s last season in Grand Island and his players made sure it was a special one.

Grand Island Five Points Bank went on a run throughout the postseason and reached the Class A juniors state title game before losing to Millard South 11-6 in the final.

Five Points Bank rolled to a 13-1 rule-run win over Millard North to reach the championship game.

7. GICC wins 11th state volleyball title

Grand Island Central Catholic brought home another state championship for head coach Sharon Zavala.

The long-time Crusader coach, the all-time winningest coach in the state, guided them to the school’s 11th state championship trophy after defeating Gothenburg in four sets during the state volleyball tournament.

It was the first state title for GICC since 2019.

8. Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball wins third title in four years

After falling short of a three-peat the previous, the Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team reclaimed the top prize.

Led by Bailey Kissinger’s Hawkettes captured their third state title in four years after outlasting Bridgeport 40-38 in the Class C-2 state championship game.

The title was St. Cecilia’s seventh state girls basketball championship.

9. Northwest keeps state tournament streak going

The Northwest volleyball team is like the Energizer Bunny when it comes to the state volleyball tournament.

The Vikings keep going and going and going to the big show in Lincoln. They made 22 straight trips to the state volleyball tournament after defeating York in the Class B, District 7 final.

The 22 straight trips is an ongoing state record.

10. Aurora falls in third-straight state football final

Aurora football continued their tradition of making the state championship game, now for the third straight year and fourth time in the past five seasons.

The Huskies dropped down to C-1 this time and ran into another powerhouse, the Pierce Bluejays.