Isaac Traudt scores 57 points during Grand Island's OT victory over Norfolk

NORFOLK — Isaac Traudt scored 57 points Monday night, and Grand Island needed every one of them.
The 6-foot-8 junior tied the Class A state record for points in a game, set by Jerry Motz of Lincoln Northeast in a 1964 game at South Sioux City, as the Islanders outlasted Norfolk 76-74 in overtime.
Traudt’s performance puts him tied for 20th on the all-time single game scoring list in Nebraska. It’s also a Grand Island school record, which was previously held by Wes Wilkinson, who scored 43 in 2001.
He was 20 of 35 from the field with three 3s and was 14 of 20 from the free-throw line.
“It was as special performance as I’ve seen in person. He was able to score at all three levels,” GISH caoch Jeremiah Slough said. “Just to be able to stay the course when things went against us, I was proud to see him respond with big shot after big shot.”
The Islanders used a 20-11 second quarter to lead 33-28 at the break, but the Panthers answered with a 40-35 second half to force overtime.
Grand Island outscored Norfolk 8-6 to get the victory.
While Traudt had a big night, the Islanders had a tough time stopping Kallan Herman, who put up 35 points to lead the Panthers. But Slough said Grand Island made some key defensive plays when they had to.
“We had a lot of guys step up and make plays as well,” Slough said. “It’s easy for the other guys to stand around a watch when someone has a performance like what Isaac did but they stepped up and made some key defensive stops when we needed them, especially in overtime.”
Grand Island improves to 10-9 on the season and hosts Omaha North Friday.