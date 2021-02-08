Isaac Traudt scores 57 points during Grand Island's OT victory over Norfolk

NORFOLK — Isaac Traudt scored 57 points Monday night, and Grand Island needed every one of them.

The 6-foot-8 junior tied the Class A state record for points in a game, set by Jerry Motz of Lincoln Northeast in a 1964 game at South Sioux City, as the Islanders outlasted Norfolk 76-74 in overtime.

Traudt’s performance puts him tied for 20th on the all-time single game scoring list in Nebraska. It’s also a Grand Island school record, which was previously held by Wes Wilkinson, who scored 43 in 2001.

He was 20 of 35 from the field with three 3s and was 14 of 20 from the free-throw line.

“It was as special performance as I’ve seen in person. He was able to score at all three levels,” GISH caoch Jeremiah Slough said. “Just to be able to stay the course when things went against us, I was proud to see him respond with big shot after big shot.”

The Islanders used a 20-11 second quarter to lead 33-28 at the break, but the Panthers answered with a 40-35 second half to force overtime.

Grand Island outscored Norfolk 8-6 to get the victory.