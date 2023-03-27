Isaac Traudt is going to continue his college basketball career somewhere else.

The former Grand Island Senior High basketball star announced on Twitter Monday that he is going to be entering the transfer portal after a redshirt season at the University of Virginia.

Traudt said he wants to be closer to home in the post.

“After much thought and consideration, I realized that nothing means more to me than home,” Traudt said in his Tweet. “So, I am officially entering the transfer portal to pursue my opportunity closer to my loved ones.”

Traudt, a 6-10 forward, was originally a four-star recruit for the Islanders, where he was the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 23.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds as a senior. He finished as the all-time leading scorer for Grand Island with 1,526 points and was the All-Heartland Super Squad Boys Basketball captain for two straight seasons.

Traudt had received scholarship offers from not only in-state schools Nebraska and Creighton, but also many powerhouse schools including Michigan State, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, UCLA and Gonzaga before his decision to attend Virginia.

Despite his decision to transfer, he said he’s thankful for what Virginia did for him.

“I’m so thankful for the relationships I was able to build the past year at Virginia,” Traudt said in the post. “Thank you to the staff for believing in me and my abilities and for treating me well. Thank you to the community for the support and for welcoming me to Virginia. I’d like to also thank my teammates for the relationship I was able to form with each and every one of them.

“Thank you again to the University of Virginia for the chance to be a part of an incredible program. I’m excited for what the future holds.”