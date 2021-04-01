Islander girls break through with shootout victory

“If we’re going to go anywhere in postseason play, we have to make sure we have that shored up.”

Jensen like the fact that his three centerbacks played a turnover-free game.

After missing out on some close chances over the first 20 minutes, the Islanders started to find the back of the next over the last part of the first half.

“I think our finishing could have been better,” Jensen said. “That’s the coach in me. So there were things, but we had plenty of opportunities to still score.”

Sanchez scored twice in a span of 3:50 and Jerome Silva tacked on another goal in the 33rd minute.

Kevin Aguilar added a fourth goal near the midway point of the second half and Baide struck twice within a 75-second span.

The Islanders were also able to get younger players plenty of playing time, which is an annual focus in the program to keep the cupboard from ever becoming bare, according to Jensen.

“The thing I was excited about was we were able to bring up some of those young kids to get a taste of this,” he said. “Kaleb Brosz got pretty significant minutes playing on the back line for us in a back three, and he’s never really played on the back line before this week. He did a great job.

“Coben (Colson) playing in the middle – he’s not very big, but he really understands the game. I wish he had converted (a late penalty kick), but he was smiling after the game so I’m excited for him. Marvin (Dominquiez) gave us some minutes then Abner Sanchez steps up and gets his first two career goals, which was nice to see.”

