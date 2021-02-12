Islander girls break through

“When we went to the huddle we just believed that we could come back and do it,” she said. “I’m really proud of us because we have a lot of grit.

“I think this will give us a lot of confidence and help us keep our heads up. With everything that’s happened this season, it’s nice to have this happen for us.”

Hirchert said it was a meaningful win since the girls were finally rewarded on the scoreboard for their hard work.

“All year long our practices have been really good,” he said. “The kids practice hard every day. I kept telling them that they have to keep persevering and sooner or later we’re going to get one to come our way. But they kept coming to practice and fought, fought, fought every day.

“It’s a relief on my part to get them to see that pay off because they needed it. It was a team effort. The kids on the bench were whooping and hollering.”

There was plenty of excitement for the Islanders on the court following the final buzzer, and that followed them into the locker room.

“It was great to pull out a win,” Kelly said. “I think we’ve gone through a lot of adversity this season, and just working together every day in practice and working hard helped us finally pull out a win.”

