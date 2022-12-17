Islander girls win second-straight Fracas

The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team had to defend their home turf at the Flatwater Fracas Saturday.

It didn’t come easy, but the Islanders managed to do that for the second-straight season.

Class A, No. 5-rated Grand Island (Newrestle.com website) trailed 27-9 to No. 6 Norfolk but won the final six matches to claim the dual 45-27 Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Three of the matches the Islanders won were by pin.

“We had to defend our home. We’re wrestling in front of our fans here in Grand Island,” Grand Island coach Jeff Evans said. “The girls came in here with a goal to win this again, and they did that. It feels good to bring home the trophy once again.”

Senior Meghan Hixson, who was one of five GISH wrestlers to go unbeaten during the Fracas, said the Islanders just had to stay together when they were trailing 27-9.

“We were getting beat pretty good. But we just had to keep our heads up, and we just had to believe that we could stick it out,” she said. “We never lost faith in ourselves.”

Anyia Roberts got the run started when she pinned Raegan Mangelsen in 0:34 at 155 pounds.

Then Hixon had a battle on her hands with Beverly Bobeldyke at 170. While being on the bottom with the score tied at 2-all in the second period, Hixon scored a reversal and caught Bobeldyke’s arm in the process and put her on back to get the pin at 3:26.

“When she was on top of me, I was asking myself ‘How bad do I want this?’” Hixon said. “I knew going in that was going to be my hardest match against a Norfolk girl. I knew I had to give it my all.”

Evans said he’s been amazing with what Hixon has done with being a second-year wrestler out. She is now 16-2 on the season.

“She’s having an outstanding year,” Evans said. “She’s a second-year wrestler who has gotten better every match. She had a good year last year, but this year, she’s been dominant. She’s wrestled some of the best wrestlers in the state. That was a key win for her to stay alive and find a way to win that match.”

After Ali Edwards picked up a forfeit victory, freshman Brythany Espino rallied from a second-period deficit to get a pin in 2:28 over Ashanti Dillard.

Hixon said that was a big win for the Islanders.

“I’m so happy for her. She didn’t even know if she was going to make it today, but the fact that she came out here and didn’t give up shows how strong of a competitor that she is,” she said. “I’m so glad she’s on our team this year.”

Evans said he was happy for Espino to get that kind of win

“That was a statement for us, especially for her being a freshman,” Evans said. “She’s a light heavyweight, but she just finds ways to win. She’s got a good knack for wrestling. That was a very good wrestler that she beat.”

The dual ended with Sandra Gutierrez (100) and Addisyn Gates (105) picking up forfeit wins for the Islanders.

Fernanda Perea (125) and Briannah Kutschkau (130) had the other wins for Grand Island.

Evans said he knew Norfolk, who was the runner-up in the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament last year, was not going to be an easy team to beat.

“Those girls are just tough,” Evans said. “They know what they do, and they do it well. They are a great team so whenever we can get a win over them, it’s a good win. I think they are going to do some good things this year.”

Grand Island cruised to wins in its other duals. The Islanders defeated Aurora 75-6, Minden 63-15, Lexington 66-12 and Lincoln East 63-12.

Sandra Gutierriez (4-0, 100), Kutschkau (5-0, 130), Roberts (5-0, 155), Hixon (5-0, 170) and Ali Edwards (5-0, 190) were the Islander wrestlers that went undefeated during the tournament.

Evans said he was very happy with how the Islanders competed at the Fracas.

“I’m proud of this team. We’ve been going on the road nonstop just to get mat time. They’re tired, but they are so full of energy,” he said. “That’s a great sign for us heading into the second part of the season.”

Flatwater Fracas Girls Tournament

Team standings

Grand Island 5-0, Norfolk 4-1, Aurora 3-2, Lexington 2-3, Minden 1-4, Lincoln East 0-5.

Dual results

Round 1

Grand Island 75, Aurora 6

Lexington 54, Lincoln East 27

Norfolk 54, Minden 19

Round 2

Norfolk 52, Lexington 30

Aurora 41, Lincoln East 18

Grand Island 63, Minden 15

Round 3

Norfolk 60, Lincoln East 12

Grand Island 66, Lexington 12

Aurora 42, Minden 30

Round 4

Norfolk 66, Aurora 12

Lexington vs. Minden

Grand Island 63, Lincoln East 12

Round 5

Minden 42, Lincoln East 24

Aurora 42, Lexington 36

Grand Island 45, Norfolk 27.