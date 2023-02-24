LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams will bring home a few medals from the state meet.

The Islanders will have a total of 10 medalists after Friday’s action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

They will compete in the finals of their events, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Consolations will go first in each event before the finals.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said he’s happy for those individuals that will be bringing medals, but does wish there were more.

“Those kids swam really well and put themselves in a good spot to bring home some medals,” Jensen said. “I’m happy for them. You always want to bring home more but every coach wants that.”

The Islander boys will have six medalists which includes two relays.

Individually, Luke Dankert will compete in two finals as he will bring home medals in both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Dankert swam the fourth-fastest time in the 200 IM prelims at 1:54.23, while swimming the fifth-fastest in the 100 breaststroke at a school-record 57.01.

“He didn’t quite hit a turn real well like he wanted in the 200 IM but he still has a great shot to place very high tomorrow and improve on his time in that,” Jensen said.

Lorenzo Ciafre and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo also made finals in two events. Sambula-Monzalvo will compete in the 200 freestyle final with a 1:44.75 time, the seventh best time of prelims, while Ciafre will swim in the 100 breaststroke after coming in with a 58.66, the eighth fastest time in prelims.

Both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams also made finals. Dankert, Sambula-Monzalvo and Ciafre will swim with Jacob Seelow in the 200 medley relay after finishing with a 1:37.46 time, which was sixth. Dankert, Sambula-Monzalvo and Ciafre competed with Mathew Trejo in the 400 freestyle relay after coming in with a 3:19.98 time, which was the eighth fastest of prelims.

On the girls side, Grand Island will have four medalists as they made finals.

Kate Novinski made finals in two events. The Grand Island Central Catholic junior earned spots in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. During the prelims, she has the fourth-fastest time in the 100 backstroke at 57.84 and sixth-fastest time in the 100 butterfly at a school-record 59.37.

Lilly Brennan will also leave with a medal after making finals in the 100 backstroke. She finished with the seventh-fastest time of prelims at 59.24.

Also, the 400 freestyle relay of Novinski, Ashley Nelson and sisters Gracie and Lily Wilson made finals after swimming a school-record 3:40.00. That was the sixth best time of prelims.

“They all swam really well,” Jensen said. “We’ll see what they can do tomorrow.”

There will be a few individuals that will be swimming in consolation rounds.

The girls 200 medley of Brennan, Novinski and the Wilson sisters just missed finals as they were ninth with a 1:52.36

Gracie Wilson was 15th in the 200 IM with a 2:17.14, and was ninth in the 100 freestyle at 53.93.

On the boys side, Ciafre came in ninth in the 100 butterfly after swimming a 52.89, while Sambula-Monzalvo was ninth in the 500 freestyle at 4:53.43.

“Those individuals have great chances to improve on those times tomorrow,” Jensen said.