OMAHA – Two sophomores and a freshman led the way for the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team.

Sophomores Anyia Roberts (145 pounds) and Ali Edwards (190), along with freshman Brythany Espino (285) each scored two wins for the Islanders during the Girls State Wrestling Tournament Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

In the quarterfinals, the No. 4-rated Roberts pinned Elkhorn Valley’s Kenney Penne in 1:44, while Edwards rallied from a 5-1 deficit to pin Norfolk Catholic’s Danielle Carney in 5:40, and Espino earned a 4-1 win over Palmyra’s Evelyn Bryan-aldrich.

All that has Grand Island sitting in third with 41 points. South Sioux City leads the way with 50 points, while Omaha Westside is in second with 47.

“Those young girls really came through for us today,” GISH coach Jeff Evans said. “Anyia and Ali were here last year and wrestled well today. They have an opportunity to take that next step. And you really can’t say too much about Brythany. She just seems to keep finding a way.

“They don’t wrestle like they are young, and that’s the big thing.”

Roberts takes on No. 2 Emma Stice of Papillion-LaVista, while Edwards takes on top-ranked Makena Schramm of Fairbury and Espino takes on Kiersten Geiger of Omaha Westside in the semifinals.

“They just need to continue to wrestle their matches,” Evans said. “They have some tough matches but put themselves in good spots.”

Jasmine Morales (110), Briannah Kutschkau (125) and Cladis Lucas-Escobar (155) all won first round matches before falling in the quarters.

Morales was pinned by Battle Creek’s Ella Reeves in 3:19, while Kutschkau was stuck by Yutan’s Alexis Pehrson in 1:57 and was pinned by Lexington’s Kalli Sutton in 5:22.

Addisyn Gates (105), Lluvia Fierro (135), Maria Lindo-Morente (140) and Meghan Hixon (170) all suffered first-round losses.

Evans said the way the Islanders respond in the consolation rounds will be big in the team race.

“Overall, it was a good day. We did have some matches get away from us that really hurt us,” Evans said. “But we’re still right there and in the mix. And we relied on our depth in most of the tournaments we’ve been at. If we’re going to continue to be in the mix, it’s going to come from the girls in the consolation rounds. The semifinalists did their job, now it’s up for them to pick it up.”

Northwest’s Miah Kenny made quick work into the Class B, 140-pound semifinals.

The Viking junior had two pins on the day, including a pin over Winnebago’s Avani Wilkie in the quarterfinals.

Kenny pinned both opponents in the first period.

“I feel really good after that,” Kenny said. “This is so exciting.”

NW co-coach Jeff Paige said Kenny did what she had to do to get into the semifinals.

“She wrestled great today. She just turned it loose,” Paige said. “She has some funk. She’s had a goal of getting into the finals, and she’s one match away.”

Kenny is now 24-2 on the season with both losses to top-rated Reagan Gallaway of Amherst. To earn that rematch, Kenny takes on Pierce’s Isabelle Kuehler Friday night.

She said she really wants that semifinal match, especially since she put Gallaway on her back during the Norm Manstedt Girls Tournament.

“I hope I can win that match tomorrow because I really want to wrestle Reagan again,” Kenny said.

Emma Harb earned a quarterfinal win before falling to Stice in 5:08.

Chloe Mader lost her first round match. Paige said he feels those two girls can bounce back.

“I’m glad Emma got a win and wrestled Stice very well for a while, but she’s a very tough wrestler,” Paige said. “Chloe had a hard time getting her offense going. We just need to come back tomorrow.”

There will be an all-area matchup in the 130-pound semifinal. Adams Central’s Kayden Sipp, rated No. 2, takes on Aurora’s Kehlanee Bengston. Sipp pinned Weeping Water’s Libby Sutton in 1:33, while Bengston stuck Yutan’s Jordyn Campbell in 4:17.