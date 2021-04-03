Islanders bounce back, sweep Elkhorn North

Grand Island Senior High proved that it can bounce back in more ways than one Saturday.

Coming off back-to-back 10-run losses to Class A top four-ranked teams, the Islanders swept Class B No. 8 Elkhorn North 8-5 and 6-2 at Ryder Park.

The Wolves (4-6) scored all of their runs in one inning in each game, but both times Grand Island (3-3) answered with at least three runs in the bottom of that frame to regain the lead for good.

“We responded really well offensively once we got behind or once they tied it,” G.I. coach Kirby Wells said. “Our approach was really good those next innings, and our hitters moved the ball with two strikes. When we cut our strikeouts down and put pressure on the defense, that’s always a good recipe to score runs.”

Both starting pitchers went deep into a game for the Islanders. Tyler Fay pitched six innings in the opener, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Jaden Jurgensmier lasted 6 2/3 innings in the second contest before reaching the pitch count limit. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Ryan Williams finished both games, recording a total of four outs and earning one save.