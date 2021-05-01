Islanders defeat Omaha Northwest, move into district final

After some early close calls, the Islanders (9-5) went ahead at 14:54. Baide got free in the box and sent a 10-yard shot low into the net past goalkeeper Wiseman Htoo.

The score remained 1-0 until early in the second half. Diego Salas worked his way around a pair of defenders around 30 yards out before passing to his left to find an open Baide, who converted for his second goal at 46:13.

Baide has 24 of the Islanders’ 45 goals this season.

“It’s definitely nice to know that we have Javy and nobody else does that we’re playing against,” Jensen said. “He put on the show again today. His work rate is phenomenal, his finishing is phenomenal. I wish he would be a little more consistent, but you take that with the greatness that he provides.

“You see him hammer balls off the post, and he’s just an electric player. So having him work with Diego up top, our focus has been on solidifying the defense and today Jalen (Jensen) and Beto (Lindiman) did a nice job of keeping everything under control in the back end.”

Jalen Jensen won the battle for a corner kick in the box to give the Islanders a 3-0 cushion over the Huskies (9-9) at 60:59.

They were able to pick up the win despite still missing some key pieces.