Islanders earn split against No. 9 Norfolk

Grand Island Senior High bounced back in its second doubleheader of the year.
Mya Gawrych’s infield single with two outs handed the Islanders a 3-2 victory over Norfolk in eight innings in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The Class A preseason No. 9-rated Panthers took advantage of four errors to score all of their runs in the first two innings to claim the second game 6-3.
“I’m really happy with how they played today in both games,” Grand Island coach Taylor Graves said. “I thought they were scrappy, we used our speed to our advantage and they came out on top that first game. It was awesome to see.”
In the bottom of the eighth, Brittina Titman started on second base on the international tiebreaker. She moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jaidyn Walford.
After Adriana Cabello struck out, the pressure was on Gawrych, who finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
She came through with a hard shot off the glove of Norfolk pitcher Taylor Schmidt that the Panthers weren’t able to corral before Gawrych safely reached first and Titman scored.
“She’s really stepped up this year, and I was happy to see that for her,” Graves said.
Gawrych said she felt the pressure of the at bat.
“Honestly, I was pretty nervous,” she said. “I was just looking for a base hit to allow us to score and try to walk away with another win.
“It was the most amazing feeling. I don’t think I can describe it.”
That was set up by the Islanders holding Norfolk scoreless in the top of the eighth in the same situation after the Panthers started out by bunting the runner over to third.
Cabello got a pair of popouts to escape with no runs allowed. All three outs were recorded by third baseman Braelyn Sindelar, including one diving grab.
“We hit out spots on the mound and then Braelyn made that diving catch — that was amazing,” Graves said. “I was happy to see that for her.”
Sindelar started in the circle and retired the first 12 batters she faced as the Islanders took a 2-0 lead. Norfolk came back, and Cabello earned the win in relief by allowing one run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings.
“Honestly, (the win) means a lot to us,” Gawrych said. “It shows our work in practice. I’m really proud of all of us. I love these girls and I love this team.”
Allowing five unearned runs to fall behind 6-0 proved to be too much for the Islanders (1-3) to overcome in the second game.
“You start out with four errors and six runs in the first two innings, it’s hard to get back from that,” Graves said. “But after the second inning I thought they did very well. We just need to start sooner.”
The Islanders chipped away at the lead to get within 6-3 and loaded the bases with one out in the sixth but couldn’t convert.
Tara Koch earned the complete-game win for Norfolk (2-2), allowing 10 hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Grand Island outhit the Panthers 10-8 but had five total errors while Norfolk played flawless defense.
Walford went 3 for 4 for the Islanders while Cabello, Sindelar and Brianne Lawver all added two hits.
Graves said it was a good doubleheader coming off Thursday’s sweep at the hands of No. 6 Lincoln East.
“I am really happy with how we bounced back today,” she said. “Thursday was a little rough, but I thought they came out better today and it was much more representative of what we can do.
“They came together. Pitching-wise, we only had one walk in each game which was great to see. We hit our spots. Offensively, we had seven or eight stolen bases, so we used our speed to our advantage.”
Gawrych said the day showed the potential of the Islanders.
“Honestly, there are more wins to come,” she said.