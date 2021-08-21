Islanders earn split against No. 9 Norfolk

“Honestly, I was pretty nervous,” she said. “I was just looking for a base hit to allow us to score and try to walk away with another win.

“It was the most amazing feeling. I don’t think I can describe it.”

That was set up by the Islanders holding Norfolk scoreless in the top of the eighth in the same situation after the Panthers started out by bunting the runner over to third.

Cabello got a pair of popouts to escape with no runs allowed. All three outs were recorded by third baseman Braelyn Sindelar, including one diving grab.

“We hit out spots on the mound and then Braelyn made that diving catch — that was amazing,” Graves said. “I was happy to see that for her.”

Sindelar started in the circle and retired the first 12 batters she faced as the Islanders took a 2-0 lead. Norfolk came back, and Cabello earned the win in relief by allowing one run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

“Honestly, (the win) means a lot to us,” Gawrych said. “It shows our work in practice. I’m really proud of all of us. I love these girls and I love this team.”

Allowing five unearned runs to fall behind 6-0 proved to be too much for the Islanders (1-3) to overcome in the second game.