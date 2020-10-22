Islanders expect tough test in Pius rematch

The Islanders feel like their level of play has also upgraded during a 2-1 stretch to close out the regular season. The loss during that span came 38-35 in double overtime to No. 9 Millard North.

“Our team chemistry has continued to build,” Tomlin said. “Defensively we’re finally clicking, we’re finally getting it. The lack of starting experience and then the lack of getting guys enough reps on the offseason, it showed up, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. But I felt starting at Papio South and then progressing to Millard North and through last week (against Norfolk), our defense has really come of age. It’s exciting to watch. They’re flying around and doing some really good things.”

The coach also likes how the offense has progressed. The chemistry seems to have developed after Kytan Fyfe took over at quarterback from injured senior Jaden Jurgensmier.

“Offensively, I think we’re kind of finding our niche here,” Tomlin said. “I think we’re just one of those offenses this year that can be really effective, Kytan has given us a little bit different dimension than what we had before because he can make plays with his feet a little bit more.