It came down to execution.

While the match with Grand Island Senior High and Lincoln North Star was settled in a shootout, it was the Gators that executed when it mattered.

The two teams were scoreless after two overtimes. North Star outscored the Islanders 4-3 in the shootout during a 1-0 win Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Saylor Babcock kicked the ball off the hands of GISH goalkeeper Jolie Jensen and into the goal to give North Star its first win of the season.

During the shootout, Grand Island had two kicks blocked while another hit the post.

“They just executed better than we did,” GISH coach Bryan Ramallo said. “I thought North Star did a good job of what they needed to do to get the win. It came down to one kick, and we couldn’t get that last one, but they did.”

It was also a game of missed opportunities for the Islanders, especially in the first half. Grand Island had a stretch in the first half where they controlled possession but couldn’t find the back of the goal.

The best chance came when a corner kick went straight to Emma Hayman, but she kicked the ball into the hands of NS goalkeeper Mikayla Ray.

“Emma was right there, and I just don’t think we were ready for that one,” Ramallo said. “I wish we could have had that one back, but it comes down to execution.”

Goalkeeper Jolie Jensen kept the Islanders in the ballgame. She finished with eight saves on the day but made two that would have likely been goals for North Star.

In the first half, Dempsey Whitmore had an one-on-one opportunity, but Jensen blocked the kick. The second big save she made happened in the second overtime when Whitmore kicked the ball off the post, but the ball went directly to Jenna Olson, but Jensen dove at the right moment to knock the ball down.

“That was a great save by her,” Ramallo said. “She just laid her body out on the line and wanting that win for us. That really showed, and I love how she does it. I thought she stepped up her leadership with the team. She made a lot of good saves for us.”

Anyia Roberts, Lened Reyes and Jensen scored the shootout goals for the Islanders, while Taylor Boltz, Linsey Sheldon and Ella Schoreder scored the North Star goals before Babcock scored the winning goal.

It was a physical game where the Islanders were called for 21 fouls and had two yellow cards.

Despite the loss, Ramallo said he was proud of how the Islanders competed.

“This game could have gone 50-50. But I still believe in these girls, and I’m proud of how they played, especially with how physical they played,” he said. “We just need to find ways to score.”

The Islanders play at Norfolk on Monday.