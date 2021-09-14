Islanders hold off Lincoln North Star to earn split

Grand Island Senior High let one big lead slip away Tuesday against Lincoln North Star.

The Islanders didn’t let it happen a second time.

Lincoln North Star (6-13) scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to complete a comeback from four runs down to top G.I. 9-5 in the opener.

The Islanders jumped ahead by scoring the first five runs in the second game only to see the Gators close within two and load the bases with one out in the seventh.

But Adriana Cabello got a popout and a strikeout to close out a 7-5 victory.

“I thought Adriana did a really nice job of keeping her composure and finishing the game strong,” Grand Island coach Taylor Graves said.

She said it was nice to earn a victory after seeing the first game slip away after the Islanders (7-15) led 5-1 after three innings.

“I was really happy to see us come out and turn two double plays in the first two innings,” she said. “I thought that was great. The first game was kind of ugly, so I was glad to see us come back and get a win in the second game.