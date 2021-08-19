Islanders look for more positive steps forward

Josh Budler looks for some important baby steps in his second year as the head coach of the Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team.
With the program in a long-term rebuilding stage, Budler thinks the Islanders should show improvements from last year, when the team had a small, inexperienced squad.
“Things are looking better than last season,” Budler said. “We’re going to be better. We’ve improved. There are a few kids here at least.
“We still have a long way to go. We’re still really young, but we have potential and we’re going to be able to compete more than we did last year. Hopefully we can turn it into some wins, which isn’t always easy because we don’t get many easy matches.”
The numbers are one area where the team has show dramatic improvement. The Islanders had five players entering last season and 13 this year.
“We’re going to be young still,” Budler said. “Our best players are freshmen and sophomores and are really inexperienced. But they’ll be better than they were last year.
“We actually have a JV this year. Last year our JV was our varsity, and that wasn’t a good situation.”
The return of junior varsity matches and getting players those types of learning experiences is vital for the long-term improvement of the program.
“It’s tough to compete at a high level in Class A tennis if you’re just learning when you get to your freshman year,” Budler said. “But at least the kids that are learning their freshmen year get to play JV and they’re not thrown into the wolves of varsity of Class A tennis.
“There’s going to be competition too for our varsity positions, which is great.”
Last year’s players got thrown into the fire. Now Budler hopes they can use that experience to their benefit this fall.
“We should be able to compete more than last year,” he said. “Last year we never had a chance. It was just hard to stay positive. We knew we were getting better every time we played a match. But we still knew we were a long way away.
“The results hopefully start to come sometime this year, especially in matches that I feel we could get results. But I never want to stress too much results. I want to see improvement every performance and every match. Hopefully we figure some things out and become tough match players.”
Grand Island Senior High could use the boost the comes from some success, whether that’s at a singles level, doubles level or the team level.
“If we could have some positions have a winning record, that might be a goal that’s tough to do,” Budler said. “I want to be competitive and I want to win the matches we should.
“Let the results come. If we are able to win a lot of matches and we are above .500, then awesome. We’ll have a chance to maybe medal some positions at state, which would be great. Having a position in the hunt to medal is not easy to do.”
Sophomore Kaleb Brosz returns after playing No. 1 singles last year. Sophomore Izaak Pierson played at No. 2 singles. Budler said freshman Riley Voss is one of the top players on the team.
“We have three players who have good potential who can hopefully compete with everybody that they play and hopefully beat everybody that they should beat,” he said. “I know that’s easier to say than do, but that’s what they’re going to try to do.”
Senior Alex Chi and junior Alex Roeser, who teamed at No. 1 doubles, should also return to varsity spots.
Budler said freshman Mason Hovel and senior Diego Espinoza (who played at No. 2 doubles last year) are competing for the sixth varsity spot.