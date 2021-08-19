Islanders look for more positive steps forward

“It’s tough to compete at a high level in Class A tennis if you’re just learning when you get to your freshman year,” Budler said. “But at least the kids that are learning their freshmen year get to play JV and they’re not thrown into the wolves of varsity of Class A tennis.

“There’s going to be competition too for our varsity positions, which is great.”

Last year’s players got thrown into the fire. Now Budler hopes they can use that experience to their benefit this fall.

“We should be able to compete more than last year,” he said. “Last year we never had a chance. It was just hard to stay positive. We knew we were getting better every time we played a match. But we still knew we were a long way away.

“The results hopefully start to come sometime this year, especially in matches that I feel we could get results. But I never want to stress too much results. I want to see improvement every performance and every match. Hopefully we figure some things out and become tough match players.”

Grand Island Senior High could use the boost the comes from some success, whether that’s at a singles level, doubles level or the team level.