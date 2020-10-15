Islanders looking to finish season strong against Norfolk

Grand Island Senior High experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat during a pair of road games the past two weeks.
The Islanders earned a one-point win against Papillion-La Vista South before falling in double overtime to Millard North.
Those close games, despite their differing outcomes, offered encouraging signs to coach Jeff Tomlin as the Islanders enter the regular-season finale against Norfolk on Friday.
“I think we’re continuing to get better as a team,” he said. “We’re really starting to play Islander defense right now. We’re really starting to establish ourselves on the offensive line right now, then we’re doing some better things offensively as well.”
After the road swing, the Islanders (2-4 overall, 1-4 officially) are thrilled to kick off in Memorial Stadium again against the Panthers (1-6 overall, 0-4 officially).
“I think our team is more confident right now,” Tomlin said. “Obviously, we’re excited to be home. That’s a big thing for us. We’ve been on a bus for so many weeks, we’re excited to be home.
“It’s the only home game that our seniors are guaranteed the rest of the way, so we want to do a great job for them. But I think our kids are going to be tough under pressure because of the tight games that we’ve been in.”
Grand Island has been battling through several injuries to starters.
“The injuries have been a little bit of a factor,” Tomlin said. “You go through years where you maybe don’t have any majors, then you go through these years like this one where you have more guys nicked up than you’d like to have.
“We’d love to have Jurgy (quarterback Jaden Jurgensmier). We’d love to have (receiver/safety) Dylan Sextro still going. We’d love to have (receiver/safety) Kam Aden still going. (Running back/nose guard) Daylon (Keolavone) will be with us, he’s just out a couple days healing up.
But the injuries play a role, but we won’t use them as an excuse because we’ve had other guys step up.”
Junior Kytan Fyfe moved into the starting quarterback spot over the past two games and is 23-for-46 for 337 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He is also the team’s second-leading tackler as a safety and is averaging 37.7 yards after also replacing Jurgensmier as the team’s punter.
“He’s got a full plate,” Tomlin said. “He’s been doing an excellent job because the demands of the quarterback position are so extreme intellectually and mentally, and then safety is the same thing. You’re kind of quarterbacking the defense. Then he’s still playing special teams.
“Given the amount of work load that he has, I can’t ask more out of him. He’s doing a heck of a job, and he’d be the first to give credit to his backs, receivers and linemen.”
Norfolk has struggled this season, but the Panthers have the full attention of the Islanders.
“They’re a typical Norfolk team,” Tomlin said. “They’re going to bring a lot of pressure with a 3-3 stacked defense and fire ‘backers all over the place, trying to create havoc defensively.
“Offensively, they’ve thrown the ball as well as anybody over the course of the last 20 years with coach (Tom) Olson. They’ve been a premier passing offense. But they’ll bring a balanced offense with a good-sized O-line and a good quarterback.”
The Class A regular season is ending a week early to allow all 24 active teams in 2020 to advance to the playoffs.
Unlike most years where teams know exactly where they stand in the power points and can have their potential playoff opponent narrowed down to a couple of candidates, there is plenty of unknown. A seeding committee will set up the playoff bracket and announce the pairings Saturday morning.
“It does add to the oddity,” Tomlin said. “It’s one more log on the fire of odd things. Usually you have it narrowed down and within half an hour after your game and the scores are in, you can start exchanging film. This year it’s not going to be that quick of a turnaround. It’s going to add to the mystery a bit. But it’s been kind of like that all year.”
But the Islanders want to be fully prepared for whatever the playoffs bring, and that means a great outing against Norfolk is a must.
“We have got to play our best football,” Tomlin said. “We want our seniors to not only play their best game, but we want to play our best game for them up to this juncture. That will lead to momentum whether we’re on the road, at home, whoever we’re facing. But we’ll be playing our best football going in. It will be critical.”
Northwest (4-2) at Aurora (5-2)
The latest entry in this rivalry is a Class B top 10 showdown that kicks off at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Aurora has won five in a row and blasted previous No. 1 Hastings 55-34 last week. Quarterback Ethan Shaw threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 112 yards and two scores and had a 22-yard TD catch in the victory.
No. 9 Northwest, coming off an idle week after its game against York was canceled, is averaging 203 yards rushing and 156 yards passing. Quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 511 yards and four scores.
GICC (4-3) at Twin River (0-3)
Class C-2 No. 10-rated Grand Island Central Catholic continues its push for a playoff spot when the Crusaders travel to Genoa to face Twin River in a 7 p.m. contest.
Central Catholic is averaging 165 yards passing and 121 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Russell Martinez leads the team in both categories (1,126 yards passing, 408 yards rushing).
Twin River hasn’t played since a 49-18 loss to Ponca on Sept. 18. The Titans’ last three games were canceled because of COVID-19.
Stuart (4-0) at Heartland Lutheran (2-4)
An injury-depleted Heartland Lutheran squad faces another home challenge in undefeated Stuart.
The Red Hornets (2-4 overall, 2-3 officially) are missing three of their top players.
Stuart is coming off an idle week after its last scheduled game against St. Edward was canceled due to COVID-19.
