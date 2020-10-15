Islanders looking to finish season strong against Norfolk

“Given the amount of work load that he has, I can’t ask more out of him. He’s doing a heck of a job, and he’d be the first to give credit to his backs, receivers and linemen.”

Norfolk has struggled this season, but the Panthers have the full attention of the Islanders.

“They’re a typical Norfolk team,” Tomlin said. “They’re going to bring a lot of pressure with a 3-3 stacked defense and fire ‘backers all over the place, trying to create havoc defensively.

“Offensively, they’ve thrown the ball as well as anybody over the course of the last 20 years with coach (Tom) Olson. They’ve been a premier passing offense. But they’ll bring a balanced offense with a good-sized O-line and a good quarterback.”

The Class A regular season is ending a week early to allow all 24 active teams in 2020 to advance to the playoffs.

Unlike most years where teams know exactly where they stand in the power points and can have their potential playoff opponent narrowed down to a couple of candidates, there is plenty of unknown. A seeding committee will set up the playoff bracket and announce the pairings Saturday morning.