On the day Grand Island Senior High spotlighted its senior class, a junior stole the show.

Cohen Nelson pitched a no-hitter as the Islanders beat Omaha South 10-0 in five innings Friday at Ryder Park. The left-hander was dominant throughout and Grand Island’s bats came alive, ending a four-game losing skid.

“It felt especially nice on senior night, being able to get a win for all those guys who have put a lot into this program,” Nelson said. “Hopefully this gets us back on track.”

Nelson struck out the side in the top of the first. And one night after stranding 12 runners on base in a 6-4 home loss to Bellevue East, Grand Island’s hitting attack scored five runs in the bottom of the first against the Packers (9-11).

“We did a great job early of getting those five runs early,” Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said. “I thought our guys’ approach at the plate today was the best it has been in two weeks. It was a great team win.”

Senior Kevin Ramos was 2 for 2 with a RBI and a walk to pace Grand Island’s eight-hit offensive effort. Ramos had a single and Cohen Evans delivered a run-scoring sacrifice fly as the Islanders (9-6) exploited two Omaha South errors, plating five in the first.

Senior Eli Arends had a two-run triple to highlight the Islanders’ five-run third. Ramos and Tyler Douglass added RBI singles in the frame.

That was more than enough run-production for Nelson.

“I was just able to locate my fastball for strikes and occasionally throw it by people,” said Nelson, who improved his season record to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.16. “I felt good from the start — it’s pretty nice to be able to get through the top of their lineup 1-2-3, get back into the dugout and then see our offense throw up a five-spot in the first inning.

“That was really great for us. It really got us going.”

Nelson pitched a perfect game for 3 1/3 innings before issuing back-to-back walks. He finished with seven strikeouts, throwing 44 of his 73 pitches for strikes.

The Packers’ lone threat for a base hit came when Louis Hodoly led off the fourth with a slicing line drive to right field. But Grand Island senior Caiden Rath made a diving catch to keep Nelson’s no-hit bid alive.

Nelson set Omaha South down in order in the fifth. He closed the game with a strikeout, ending the contest early via the 10-run rule.

Wells said he was especially pleased with the way Nelson responded following a rough outing on Tuesday. Nelson started and pitched just 2/3 of an inning, allowing four walks, three hits and four runs in a 7-6 loss to Lincoln North Star.

“We just talked about adjustments,” Wells said. “There were a couple of things that he did differently today. I was really proud of Cohen with the way he bounced back and the way he competed. He always competes, but when you throw a start in there that isn’t your best, that can stay with you.

“That definitely didn’t happen. It was great to see Cohen mentally clear that, focus up and get the W for us.”

Nelson said he was determined to give the Islanders a quality start.

“It has been a rough couple of weeks for the team and a rough last start for me, so it felt good, getting back on the right track,” Nelson said. “After my last outing, it was good to just get out there, throw more strikes and last longer into the game, which was something the team needed me to do to save some pitching.”

Prior to the contest, Grand Island recognized its 11-player senior class that includes Arends, Riley Plummer, Douglass, Ramos, Carson Leiting, Rath, Evans, Brayden Lee, Jace Chrisman, Kaden Kuusela and Evan Gydesen. All of the healthy Islanders saw action against the Packers.

“These seniors have all meant a lot to our program and they deserved that,” Wells said. “I’m just really proud of them and their effort.”

Grand Island 10, Omaha South 0

Omaha South (9-11); 000; 00—0; 0; 3

Grand Island (9-6); 505; 0x—10; 8; 0

W—Nelson. L—Lora Amador. 2B—Grand Island, Sack. 3B—Grand Island, Arends.