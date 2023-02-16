OMAHA – The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team put together a strong finish to its first day at the boys state tournament.

The final three wrestlers in the quarterfinals posted wins during Thursday’s action at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Alex Dzingle (No. 6 at 152), Justyce Hostetler (No. 4 at 195) and Zachary Pittman (No. 4 at 285) all recorded quarterfinal wins. That has Grand Island sitting in seventh in the team standings with 35.5. Four-time defending Millard South is well in the lead with 97.5 points.

“That was a nice strong finish to the day,” GISH coach Joey Morrison said. “They had good days for us.”

Dzingle had to battle in both matches. He scored a late takedown to defeat No. 4 Sam Nachtigal of Kearney 3-2 in his first match, then defeated LaBrian Parker of Bellevue East 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

“(Nachtigal) was a hard kid to get a shot in on, but I was able to hit my fireman’s on him, and it opened up eventually,” Dzingle said. “I did the same thing against the Bellevue East kid and got the takedown.”

Morrison said he was proud of Dzingle for finding a way to win those matches.

“He was down one with 10 seconds left and went with his go-to shot in his first match to win and found a way to take the second win as well,” Morrison said.

Hostetler pinned Casey Popish of Papillion-LaVista in 5:40, while Pittman earned a 12-4 major decision over Norfolk’s Rylee Hammer.

Dzingle battles No. 3 Josiah Aburumuh of Millard South in the 152-pound semifinals, while Hostetler has Cannon O’Connor in the 195 semis and Pittman takes on No. 6 Cooper Johnson of Lincoln Southeast at 285.

“I’m proud of what the other kids did, too,” Morrison said. “They did what they had to do to get to the semifinals and now, hopefully, all three kids can have good days tomorrow.”

Alex Gates (No. 5 at 113) and Madden Kontos (120) also advanced to the quarterfinals. However, Gates was pinned by No. 4 Logan Edwards of Omaha Westside in 1:56, while Kontos dropped a 10-2 major decision to No. 4 Hunter Jacobsen of Lincoln Southwest.

Riley Bishop (106), Kaden Harder (126), Cristian Cortez (132), Gavin Pedersen (145), Andrew Pittman (160) and Hudson Oliver (182) all fell in their first round matches. They will wrestle in the consolation matches Friday morning.

“I’m sure all of them will be hungry after what happened today,” Morrison said. “Hopefully, they can come back strong for us and score some points for us.”

Check back for updates on Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic results.