Islanders rally past Millard South

The comeback kids are at it again.

No. 5-rated Grand Island Senior High overcame an early 10-0 deficit and beat No. 7 Millard South 28-10 Friday night in the Class A state playoff quarterfinals at Memorial Stadium.

While the Patriots (6-5) were the trendy media pick to advance to the semifinals, it was the Islanders (9-2) who kept their season alive. Colton Marsh played a major part, switching the momentum with a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown, cutting Millard South’s lead to 10-7 with 11:46 left in the second quarter.

“We still felt like if we just played our game that we were going to come out victorious,” said Marsh, who also completed a 58-yard pass to Kevin Ramos to set up a score and added a 4-yard TD reception to cap Grand Island’s scoring with 11:56 remaining. “We just had to stick together — we’re a band of brothers — and we knew we weren’t done yet.

“With this team, we don’t feel like we’re ever out of it.”

Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said his squad responded well after falling behind 10-0 after the Patriots’ first two possessions.

“Millard South is an excellent football team and super talented,” Tomlin said. “They got off to a good start and we kind of took a punch to the nose, but we were able to shake the cobwebs loose and get back on track.”

Marsh, who leads Class A with eight interceptions this season, said he simply read the eyes of Millard South quarterback Camden Kozeal on his pick-six.

“They had run the same play just a few plays before — just like a 10-yard hitch — and the quarterback looked at him the whole time, so I knew where he was going,” Marsh said. “After that, it was nice to see some smiles on the faces on our sideline again.”

Tomlin said Marsh continues to be a big-time play-maker for the Islanders.

“Colton had a big momentum-changing play right when we needed it,” Tomlin said. “He just has a knack, whether it was the pick-six or his pass to Kevin on the reverse. Colton is just such a versatile guy that we can plug into many different holes.”

Grand Island running back Jace Chrisman, who missed his team’s quarterfinal win over Omaha North with an injury, returned to rush 19 times for 81 yards. The senior had two TDs, scoring on runs of 12 and 25 yards.

GISH finished with 332 total yards, including 137 yards on the ground.

“We felt like we could run the ball on them,” Tomlin said. “They were collapsing down on our outside zone (runs), so we were able to run some bootleg action and complete some big passes and slow their rush down.

“We came up with some big throws and catches when we needed them.”

Grand Island quarterback Cohen Evans completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 137 yards, including the 4-yard TD pass to Marsh. Tight end Cole Thorne paced the Islanders’ receiving corps with seven catches for 71 yards.

Leading 14-10 at halftime, the Islanders put together two long TD drives in each of their first two possessions of the second half. The first was an 89-yard drive and the second was a 93-yard march that extended into the fourth quarter.

Not only were the two long scoring drives big on the scoreboard, but Grand Island was able to burn time off the clock and keep Kozeal and Millard South’s offense sidelined. The Patriots had 377 yards of total offense, but were held scoreless for the game’s final 43:47.

“Kozeal is a dynamic athlete,” Tomlin said. “We wanted to face him for as few snaps as possible, so time of possession was very important.”

Kozeal finished 21 of 42 passing for 233 yards, including a 39-yard TD pass to Lance Rucker. However, the Islanders intercepted Kozeal three times as Marsh, Porter Dickenson and Ryan Michalski all had picks.

Entering the quarterfinals, the Patriots were 0-3 this season without Kozeal while he played for the Team USA U18 baseball squad earlier this fall, and were 6-1 with him — the only loss a 41-34 overtime setback against Omaha Westside. The Vanderbilt baseball recruit had passed for 1,364 yards and 16 TDs and rushed for 523 yards and five scores in seven previous games.

The win advanced Grand Island to next Friday’s state playoff semifinals at top-seeded and No. 3-rated Omaha Westside (10-1). The Warriors beat Grand Island 37-13 on Sept. 2 at GISH.

Tomlin said it’s a difficult rematch, but that the Islanders are thrilled with the opportunity.

“You always have a puncher’s chance and our kids have improved weekly — just as I’m sure Westside’s kids have, too,” Tomlin said. “We weren’t supposed to be at the party and here we are in the last four. I’m proud of our kids and they deserve this one.”

Grand Island 28, Millard South 10

Millard South (6-5) 10 0 0 0—10

Grand Island (9-2) 0 14 7 7—28

First Quarter

MS—Gavin Nunnally 31 field goal, 10:42.

MS—Lance Rucker 39 pass from Camden Kozeal (1 kick), 7:47.

Second Quarter

GI—Colton Marsh 64 interception return (Heider Alba Meda kick), 11:46.

GI—Jace Chrisman 25 run (Alba Meda kick), 9:00.

Third Quarter

GI—Chrisman 12 run (Alba Meda kick), 9:43.

Fourth Quarter

GI—Marsh 4 pass from Cohen Evans (Alba Meda kick), 11:56.