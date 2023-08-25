Saturday1

Grand Island 28, North Platte 27
North Platte (0-2); 0; 14; 6; 7—27
Grand Island (1-0); 7; 0; 7; 14—28
First Quarter
GI—Caleb Richardson 56 punt return (Thatcher Panowicz kick), 5:04.
Second Quarter
NP—Breckin Torrez 44 run (Luke Borges kick), 9:20.
NP—Torrez 17 run (Borges kick), 2:56.
Third Quarter
GI—Nelsyn Wheeler 29 pass from Bode Albers (Panowicz kick), 7:26.
NP—Xavier Albertson 3 run (kick blocked), 4:51.
Fourth Quarter
NP—Albertson 4 run (Borges kick), 11:21.
GI—B.Albers 5 run (Panowicz kick), 6:45.
GI—Justyce Hostetler 3 pass from B.Albers (Panowicz kick), 2:56.
GRACIE SMITH THE INDEPENDENT Grand Island Senior High's Trey Engberg (1) tries to take down North Platte's Xavier Albertson (6) on Friday.
GRACIE SMITH THE INDEPENDENT Grand Island Senior High coach Jeff Tomlin looks on during the Islanders' 28-27 win over North Platte on Friday.

Justyce Hostetler simply wouldn’t be denied.

Facing fourth and goal from the North Platte 3-yard line, Hostetler caught a pass from quarterback Bode Albers in the flat and broke multiple tackles before bursting into the end zone to complete Grand Island Senior High’s comeback with 2:56 remaining in a 28-27 victory over the Bulldogs Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

With a point-after kick by Thatcher Panowicz, the Class A No. 9-rated (Lincoln Journal Star) Islanders (1-0) pulled ahead by a point after having trailed 27-14 with 11:21 to play. North Platte was able to drive to the Grand Island 45, but linebacker Jacob Albers broke up a pass on a fourth-and-5 play, securing the victory for GISH.

“The character of our kids is really impressive and I’m really proud of our effort,” said Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin, whose team returned just three starters from last year’s 9-3 squad that advanced to the state semifinals. “We’re going to see some things on film that are ugly and we’re still young in some spots, but the good news is that we’re only going to get better and better throughout the season.

“The work and perseverance our kids put in through the offseason paid off and they beat a good football team. North Platte is really good and they’re well-coached.”

Tomlin said the determination Hostetler displayed during his game-tying TD reception was no surprise. Also a three-year starter at linebacker as a senior, Hostetler made several key plays on the defensive side of the ball as well.

“That’s why he would have the ‘C’ on his jersey — we don’t actually give him one, but he’s the captain for a reason,” Tomlin said of Hostetler. “Justyce showed tremendous heart and character. He’s just a positive force for us all the way around.”

Hostetler said he knew he was going to have to break a tackle to score.

“In practice, that play is always wide open, but before I even looked at Bode for the ball, I saw the corner and knew he was going to make a break on it and I was probably going to have to compete for the ball,” Hostetler said. “I just wanted to make sure I caught the ball first and then it was just a matter of grinding for my team.”

Grand Island, which rallied to beat North Platte 20-19 last season, appears to have retained its knack for making second-half comebacks.

“I feel like the seniors from last year’s team handed us the torch and gave us the ability to respond when we’re down,” Hostetler said. “That attitude shed onto us and we had a lot of guys who really stepped up tonight.”

Not to be overlooked was a blocked PAT kick by Grand Island’s Reid Kelly with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter. Tomlin also cited a gutsy effort by Jacob Albers, who played despite having an appendectomy during preseason camp.

North Platte (0-2), which lost 41-35 to Papillion-La Vista South in its season opener at home on Aug. 18, appeared to be well on its way to beating the Islanders for the first time since 2004. Xavier Albertson rushed 21 times for 94 yards and two TDs, quarterback Caden Joneson carried 18 times for 90 yards, Eli Brown gained 75 yards rushing and Beckin Torrez had six carries for 66 yards and two TDs as the Bulldogs were highly productive with their flex-bone rushing attack.

“It took three quarters for our kids to settle in on defense,” Tomlin said. “We started well on defense and with the exception of a drive in the third quarter, we did a pretty good job of taking away their interior game and I was pleased with that, but the perimeter game, not so much.

“We didn’t do a great job of fitting the pitch or defending the quarterback sweep until the end. That’s when it mattered most and I’m very proud of that, but we’ve got a lot of work to do, defensively.”

Bode Albers, who was making his first career start at quarterback, completed 10 of 21 pass attempts for 105 yards and two TDs with one interception. The senior had a 29-yard TD pass to Nelsyn Wheeler in addition to his 3-yard scoring pass to Hostetler.

Caleb Richardson rushed 12 times for 92 yards and also started the scoring with a 56-yard punt return for a TD in the first quarter. Wheeler, a sophomore, gave the Islanders additional spark with 12 rushes for 88 yards and four receptions for 47 yards and a TD.

“Bode really kept his poise — he’s a good field general for us, has a great grasp of the offense and he’s a gamer, who really steps up and competes,” Tomlin said. “We had kind of a running back by committee with a lot of guys contributing and the big guys up front were getting it done with a lot of different combinations. That will be valuable for us to be able to evaluate on film.”

Next week provides another significant challenge for the Islanders, who travel to play at No. 1 Omaha Westside. The Warriors are the defending Class A state champions and have made four consecutive appearances in the title game.

“It’s a great opportunity for us and a great time to play a team like Westside that’s obviously a formidable opponent and really, really good,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to play our very best and hope that we can surprise somebody.”

Grand Island 28, North Platte 27

North Platte (0-2); 0; 14; 6; 7—27

Grand Island (1-0); 7; 0; 7; 14—28

First Quarter

GI—Caleb Richardson 56 punt return (Thatcher Panowicz kick), 5:04.

Second Quarter

NP—Breckin Torrez 44 run (Luke Borges kick), 9:20.

NP—Torrez 17 run (Borges kick), 2:56.

Third Quarter

GI—Nelsyn Wheeler 29 pass from Bode Albers (Panowicz kick), 7:26.

NP—Xavier Albertson 3 run (kick blocked), 4:51.

Fourth Quarter

NP—Albertson 4 run (Borges kick), 11:21.

GI—B.Albers 5 run (Panowicz kick), 6:45.

GI—Justyce Hostetler 3 pass from B.Albers (Panowicz kick), 2:56.