With some of the best athletes in the state coming to compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet, the Grand Island Senior High track and field teams didn’t back down.

Despite not winning any events during the 12-team invite, many individuals set personal records for the Islanders during the meet Tuesday at Senior High’s Memorial Stadium.

The GISH boys finished fourth with 62 points, while the girls finished ninth with 38.5 points.

The Grand Island boys had 15 medalists, which pleased coach Montie Fyfe.

“I think we were pretty steady throughout the day,” Fyfe said. “The boys are starting to come together as a team and competing for each other. I think we did a great job of doing that today.”

The throws had good days for the Islanders. Kaden Roberson and Eli Anson set PRs in the shot put after finishing third at 50-0 and fifth at 49-6, respectively. Reid Kelly did the same thing in the discus after throwing a 163-0 to take third. Roberson didn’t get a PR in the event, but did finish fifth at 145-4.

Evan McDonald and Yiech Wal also impressed Fyfe in their events. McDonald finished fifth in the pole vault at 12-0, while Wal was fourth in the triple jump at 42-10 and sixth in the long jump at 20-0 1/2.

“Our throwers really had good days for us. Both of our shot putters had PRs, as did Reid in the discus” Fyfe said. “Evan is continuing to get better for us in the pole vault, and Yeich had a great day in the triple jump and performed well in the long jump. And we had a great day out on the track too. Our sprinters and distance core are just getting better all the time.”

On the girls side, the hurdlers had big days for the Islanders. While competing against Lincoln Pius X’s Katherine Campos, who won both the 100 hurdles at 14.88 and the 300 hurdles with a state record 42.39, Emma Rouch-Word and Celia McCoy set PRs in those events. Rauch-Word finished with a 14.88 in the 100 hurdles, while McCoy was second at 45.39 in the 300 hurdles.

GISH girls coach Kip Ramsey said those two ran great races.

“Katherine is a great athlete, but our kids are good too,” he said. “They both PR’d in their events, and we had two girls PR in the 300 hurdles (Jasmine Morales at 48.88 and Mya Gawrych at 50.05) as well. It was fun watching them compete.”

Rauch-Word also had a second-place finish in the long jump with a 16-10 leap and also helped the 400 relay take eighth with a 51.14, another PR. Rayle Ostermeier, Rylei Degen and May Gawrych were the members with Rauch-Word.

Kiera Jones and Cassidy Hinken also helped Grand Island by placing in the long jump. Jones was fifth at 16-3 3/4, while Hinken was eighth at 16-1 3/4.

The Islanders finished with 10 medalists. Just like Fyfe, Ramsey said he was pleased with how Grand Island competed.

“I think we had 16 or 17 PRs today,” Ramsey said. “It’s hard to get points in a meet like this with all the teams and the great athletes there are. Our girls are improving all the time, and this is good for us heading into districts next week.

“The kids were excited to be competing at home.”

The Islanders will be in the Class A, District 3 meet at Lincoln High.