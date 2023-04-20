As Grand Island Senior High broke from its postgame meeting Thursday night, the frustration was evident.

The Islanders left 12 runners on base and Bellevue East emerged with a 6-4 victory in eight innings at Ryder Park. It marked the fourth consecutive loss for Grand Island after an 8-2 start to the season.

“We’re in a tough stretch right now and when you’re in a tough stretch, you don’t get many breaks,” Islanders coach Kirby Wells said. “We’ve got to stay the course — keep doing what we’re doing and we’re not going to re-invent anything.

“But we’d better change the way we swing it with runners in scoring position or we’re going to stay right where we’re at.”

Grand Island (8-6) stranded runners in every inning with exception of the seventh. The Islanders had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the first and loaded them again in the fourth with no outs, but came away empty both times.

Trailing by three runs, Grand Island had the bases loaded again in the eighth with one out, but Bellevue East reliever Kaden Bach earned the save, getting a run-scoring flyout and a strikeout to end it. Carrying on with the theme of the day, the Islanders stranded the tying runs on base.

“That’s kind of the story of us right now,” Wells said. “We’re one hit short. One play short. One strike short.

“We’ve got to stay the course and just clean up our approach with runners in scoring position.”

Wells said the Islanders need to have a better understanding of situational hitting.

“I think we’re a little over-anxious and then our approach kind of goes out the window,” Wells said. “We see a first-pitch fastball and we take and then we’re down 0-1. Then, we foul off a breaking ball, we’re down 0-2 and then we’re left taking defensive swings.

“We have to know the situations and know that sometimes all we need is a fly ball to score that run.”

Wells credited the Chieftain pitchers for their knack of working out of jams. Winning pitcher Tanner Miller came on in relief in the sixth inning, getting two big outs and kept the score tied 3-3 before Bach limited Grand Island to one run after it had the bases full with one out in the eighth.

“The resolve for the team today was fantastic,” said Bellevue East coach Ian Delaet, whose squad was coming off a 10-0 loss to Bellevue West. “We’ve got a close-knit group here and we tell everyone that in tough moments, we’ve got each other’s back.

“When we get into difficult situations, we tell our pitchers that it’s two versus one out there — the pitcher and the catcher against the hitter — and it works if you buy into it and just believe.”

Bellevue East pinch hitter Parker Schuyler broke a 3-3 tie with a RBI single to center field in the eighth. Landen Johnson gave the Chieftains (11-11) added insurance with a two-run double, making it 6-3.

“We’ve played a lot of close games this year,” said Delaet, whose team has suffered seven of its 11 losses by two runs or fewer. “We didn’t play our best baseball on (Wednesday), losing to our rival, so the goal was, could we bounce back? And we did.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, so it was nice to be prepared for the moment and come through in clutch moments.”

Grand Island had a clutch moment of its own in the sixth when Jace Chrisman’s two-run triple with one out tied the score at 3-3.

“That was huge for Jace to come in and pinch hit in a big situation for us,” Wells said. “That really got the momentum turned around for the moment.”

Eli Arends and Brayden Lee had two hits apiece to lead Grand Island’s nine-hit attack. Arends doubled and scored the Islanders’ first run in the third and also had a sacrifice-fly RBI, cutting Bellevue East’s lead to 6-4 in the eighth.

Grand Island starting pitcher Evan Gydesen delivered a solid outingno-de, but received a no-decision. The right-hander worked six innings, striking out two and allowing two earned runs and eight hits.

The Islanders will continue their three-day homestand Friday, hosting Omaha South.

“We’re going to have to come out with a ton of energy and be able to string a couple of hits together and score some runs early and get off to a hot start,” Wells said. “That’s going to be goal No. 1.”

Bellevue East (11-11) 102 000 03—6 11 3

Grand Island (8-6) 001 002 01—4 9 2

W—Miller. L—Plummer. Sv—Bach. 2B—Bellevue East, Johnson, Brown; Grand Island, Dinkelman, Arends. 3B—Grand Island, Chrisman.