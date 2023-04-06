Kaden Kuusela started with a solid pitching performance and Riley Plummer finished off a good day for Class A No. 7-rated Grand Island Senior High.

The Islanders opened with an 11-1 six-inning win over Norfolk and closed the night with a 5-4 victory over Kearney, winning a triangular against two Heartland Athletic Conference foes Thursday at Ryder Park. The Bearcats beat the Panthers 13-2 in the other contest.

Clinging to a one-run lead in the nightcap against Kearney, Grand Island handed the ball to Plummer for the top of the seventh inning. The senior right-hander pitched around a two-out walk and an error, getting Griffin Novacek to fly out to center field and earn the save.

Plummer said he’s learned to embrace the closer role.

“A lot of our other guys are more comfortable starting, so I just took on the role of coming in and closing games for us,” Plummer said. “My approach is just to attack hitters, get on top of them and finish the game.”

Plummer got a fly-ball out to center and a strikeout to start the seventh before a walk and a throwing error put the tying run at third base for the Bearcats (4-8).

“I just kept staying on course, believing in my catcher and believing in my coach calling pitches for me,” Plummer said. “I knew I had a good defense behind me, so I just trusted in them.”

The Islanders got three scoreless innings from their bullpen against Kearney. Lefty Caiden Rath pitched two scoreless frames to earn the win before Plummer blanked the Bearcats in the seventh.

“Caiden Rath was huge,” Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said. “He came in, attacked hitters and his 1-2-3 sixth inning was really big.

“Riley has been in that closer role and he did a great job of being aggressive and working through a little adversity and our guys rallied behind him.”

Grand Island (6-2) overcame a 1-0 deficit with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first. Cohen Evans and Broxton Barrientos both delivered RBI singles for the Islanders.

After the Bearcats took a 4-2 lead with three unearned runs in the top of the fourth, Grand Island once again answered. Barrientos ripped a leadoff double to center field and scored on back-to-back wild pitches before Tyler Douglass lined a run-scoring single to center, plating Plummer to tie the score at 4-4.

Douglass provided the go-ahead run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Barrientos. The Islanders brought home the game-winner without the benefit of a hit as Barrientos drew a leadoff walk, Plummer was hit by a pitch and Jace Chrisman’s sacrifice bunt advanced the base runners.

Eli Arends was 2 for 3 at the plate and Barrientos finished 2 for 2 with a double for Grand Island. Douglass drove in two runs, including the game-winner in the sixth.

Grand Island’s first game against Norfolk (4-6) was much less dramatic as Kuusela overcame an unearned run in the first inning to record a six-inning complete-game victory on the mound for the Islanders.

“I was pretty relaxed,” Kuusela said. “I haven’t had the greatest of outings so far, so I really wanted to bounce back and prove myself and that I’m in the starting rotation for a reason.”

Kuusela struck out three, walked none and scattered four hits. The senior right-hander threw 50 of 73 pitches for strikes.

“I had to find the slider a little bit and I didn’t have a whole lot of pitches working between my change-up and slider, but we got the fastball located,” Kuusela said. “I was finally able to put it into cruise control.”

Said Wells: “Kaden battled, pitched to contact and we played good defense. He competed well and I was really proud of that, especially since he didn’t have his best stuff. That’s two times in a row that Kaden has pitched well and given us a chance to win and that’s all we can ask of him.”

Grand Island had the bats going from start in the opener, taking a 7-1 lead after two innings. Eight of the Islanders’ 10 hits went for extra-bases, including five doubles and three home runs.

Evans was 2 for 2, including a double and a two-run homer to end the game early via the 10-run rule in the bottom of the sixth. Sam Dinkelman had a solo home run in the sixth and Barrientos hit a grand slam, giving the Islanders a 4-1 first-inning advantage.

Arends joined Evans with two hits for Grand Island. Plummer, Chrisman, Gage Gannon and Brayden Lee all had doubles along with Evans.

Lee’s three-run double in the second inning put GISH ahead 7-1. Chrisman’s RBI double down the left-field line gave the Islanders an 8-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

“Last Saturday, our guys were kind of pressing, offensively, and they shouldn’t have been because we faced two pretty good pitchers,” said Wells, whose team beat Platte Valley 2-0 and fell to Elkhorn North 1-0 in its previous outings. “Our whole focus this week in practice was to move the baseball with two strikes and we did that. We made the adjustments and I was really proud of how our practice transferred over to the game.”

Grand Island Triangular

At Ryder Park

Norfolk (4-6); 100; 000—1 4 2

Grand Island; 430; 013—11 10 2

W—Kuusela. L—Waldow. 2B—Norfolk, Harper; Grand Island, Evans, Plummer, Chrisman, Gannon, Lee. HR—Grand Island, Evans, Barrientos, Dinkelman.

Kearney (4-8); 100; 300; 0—4 6 0

Grand Island (6-2); 200; 201; x—5 7 3

W—Rath. L—Arnold. Sv—Plummer. 2B—Grand Island, Barrientos.