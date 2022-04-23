 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Its a Deal takes Baxter Stakes

Fonner1

Its' a Deal races towards the finish in winning the Baxter Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park. (For the Independent/Ellis Collins)

 Ellis Collins

There’s no mystery to the running style of Its a Deal.

The 3-year-old Kentucky-bred son of El Deal and Bubz Foo Foo goes to the lead early.

And he usually stays there.

He did it again Saturday in the 52nd running of the $15,000 Baxter Stakes at Fonner Park, a six-furlong race for 3-year-olds. Its a Deal was second out of the gates, but moved to first by a length and 1-2 at the quarter pole.

He was never really threatened as he rolled to a 2 1-4 length win, covering the six furlongs in 1:14.60.

“It surprised me a little bit,” trainer Isai Gonzalez said. “It was a tough race. This horse has proven he’s just a runner. I don’t know what else to say. He likes this track I guess. He’s winning easy every time.”

Jockey Kevin Roman was impressed with Its a Deal.

“He’s a good horse,” Roman said. “He just likes running on the front end. That’s my job. I have to get him there. As long as he has his way. You slow him down as much as you can without choking your horse. You ask him to run and he rebreaks.”

Trainer Mark Hibdon said Friday he thought it would be a two-horse race between his horse The Big Show ands Its a Deal. That’s just how it turned out. The Big Show was second, 7 1-4 lengths ahead of Chismoso in third place.

The two-horse race didn’t surprise Gonzalez either.

“I knew the three (The Big Show) was the competition unless somebody else surprised us,” Gonzalez said. “We got the jump this time. We’re really happy.”

Gonzalez and GSH Stable purchased Its a Deal privately in February. They brought him to Fonner and he’s won three times. The first one by eight lengths, the second by 8 1-2 lengths.

“He’s won everything,” Gonzalez said. “He’s going to be a nice horse.”

This win was a bit closer than his other two at Fonner, but Roman doesn’t care.

“A win is a win, no matter how much you win by,” Roman said. “Izzy does a great job of getting them in the right races.”

The win was worth $9,270. Its a Deal has now won three of seven lifetime starts for total earnings of $18,210.

Its a Deal paid $3.00, $2.10 and $2.10. The Big Show paid $2.10 and $2.10 while Chismoso paid $2.40 for third.

Gonzalez said Its a Deal may not run again at Fonner this year.

“I don’t think so,” Gonzalez said. “We might give him a little break. We’ll see how he comes back.”

The win in the Baxter Stakes was one of five more wins for Roman, who won six races on Friday. He also won on Singandcryindubai for Gonzalez in the third.

After winning the Baxter, he teamed up with trainer David C. Anderson to win the seventh with Zibby Too and the eighth with Laddie Boy.

He rounded out the day by winning on My Boy Gus for Gonzalez in the ninth.

“Good opportunities, good horses,” Roman said. “And like I always said, just try to be the best passenger you can be.”

Sunday stakes

Two divisions of the Fonner Park Special Stakes will run on Sunday. There are seven entered in the fillies division with Queenscaballo a 4-5 morning-line favorite. Trained by David C. Anderson and ridden by Jake Olesiak, Queenscaballo won her last out at Sam Houston. This will be her first race on the Fonner Park oval.

Tellittothejudge, trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Armando Martinez, is 2-1.

There are nine entered in the colts and geldings division. For Reel, trained by Richard Bliss and ridden by Ken Tohill, is a 2-1 morning-line favorite.

Hoofprints

— Gonzalez will likely have an entry in the Bosselman-Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes on Saturday. Its a Wrap, who won the Dowd Mile on April 9, is nominated. Gonzalez said if he’s healthy this week they will give him a shot in the Bosselman.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot will carry over $189,235 into Sunday’s races. There will be a mandatory payout on Saturday if it doesn’t go out before.

— Tohill added a win on Saturday. He now has 3,997 for his career and needs just three more to hit 4,000.

Sunday Fonner Park entries

Sunday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles.

1, R Dub (Bethke) 124 5-2

2, Dance Kingdom (Tohill) 124 2-1

3, Dabblin Channel (Jude) 119 10-1

4, Unbroken Song (McNeil) 124 12-1

5, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 124 9-2

6, Plumbago (Martinez) 124 12-1

7, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 124 6-1

Second Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Stella Marie (Tohill) 124 3-1

2, Moonfield (Haar) 124 9-2

3, Miss Ocean Express (Ramos) 124 7-2

4, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 12-1

5, Skykat (Martinez) 124 5-2

6, Champagne Bling (McNeil) 124 12-1

7, Hobbs Hope (Chickeness) 124 10-1

8, Joe G’s Payback (Roman) 124 8-1

Third Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.

1, Beautiful Judge (McNeil) 116 8-1

2, Tellittothejudge (Martinez) 118 2-1

3, Motrain (Ramos) 116 15-1

4, Nia’s Wild Talk (Jude) 116 15-1

5, Julie Jean (Tohill) 118 4-1

6, Queenscaballo (Olesiak) 120 4-5

7, Spentalloncc (Haar) 116 20-1

Fourth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Banker’s Island (Bethke) 124 15-1

2, Daahers Bully (Martinez) 124 3-1

3, Relax Town (McNeil) 124 4-1

4, Wild Firemaker (Chickeness) 124 12-1

5, Yayasgotmoregame (Ramos) 124 5-1

6, Lode of Blarney (Roman) 124 7-2

7, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 6-1

8, Want to Be Cowboy (Jude) 124 6-1

Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Backchatter (Olesiak) 124 8-1

2, Realtor Danny D (Bethke) 124 15-1

3, Cantwaittograduate (McNeil) 124 2-1

4, Calebs Tiger (Jude) 124 12-1

5, Woke Up Wild (Martinez) 124 5-2

6, Poverty Flats (Haar) 124 10-1

7, Three Ball (Chickeness) 124 12-1

8, Got Kramer (Roman) 124 7-2

Sixth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Jagged Arrow (Ramos) 124 15-1

2, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 2-1

3, Taylor’s Beauty (Martinez) 124 5-2

4, Pearle de Veene (Bethke) 124 12-1

5, Isabelle’s Joy (Haar) 124 9-2

6, Chayil (Roman) 124 7-2

7, Nurse List (Tohill) 124 15-1

8, Our Petunia (Jude) 124 8-1

Seventh Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo, C & G (colts and geldings), Six Furlongs.

1, Lucky Liquor Shot (Bethke, Lemburg, 116 20-1

2, Husker Legacy (Haar) 116 15-1

3, Paisano Jim (Jude) 116 6-1

4, Caleb On the Go (Olesiak) 120 3-1

5, V. R. Friendlygary (Roman) 118 4-1

6, Sports Hiflyer (McNeil) 116 15-1

7, Littlebit Don (Ramos) 116 20-1

8, For Reel (Tohill) 116 2-1

9, Too Many Captains (Martinez) 116 5-2

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Amace (Chickeness) 124 15-1

2, Wings Up (Jude) 124 15-1

3, Chuckmate (Martinez) 124 3-1

4, Green Card (Tohill) 124 20-1

5, Starward (Olesiak) 124 7-2

6, King of Anything (Haar) 124 5-2

7, Tick Tack Mo (Bethke) 124 10-1

8, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 6-1

9, Archrival (McNeil) 124 20-1

10, Pierpont (Roman) 124 4-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 2, Dance Kingdom — Won much easier last time than it looks like on paper.

2, No. 7, Rock City Roadhog — Past Bosselman winner still dangerous at this level.

3, No. 1, R Dub — Expect him to be on the lead, may prove hard to catch.

Race 2

1, No. 8, Joe G’s Payback — Will have to run her down.

2, No. 5, Skykat — Needed last race after a long layoff.

3, No. 1, Stella Marie — On the board every race this year.

Race 3

1, No. 6, Queenscaballo — DCA charge broke maiden at Houston, faces State-breds for first time.

2, No. 2, Tellittothejudge — Maiden breaker on 3/18 looking better every day.

3, No. 5, Julie Jean — May enjoy the extra distance.

Race 4

1, No. 7, Silver Maker — Ran into a buzzsaw last race.

2, No. 6, Lode of Blarney — Gonzalez runner won Fonner debut easily.

3, No. 5, Yayasgotmoregame — Looked cooked after rearing in the gate, and still rallied for win in latest.

Race 5

1, No. 3, Cantwaittograduate — In the money in all five starts this meet.

2, No. 5, Woke Up Wild — Lost to top choice by a scant nose on 4/10.

3, No. 4, Caleb’s Tiger — Might surprise at big odds.

Race 6

1, No. 3, Taylor’s Beauty — Has hit exacta every time Armando has ridden her.

2, No. 2, Untethered Soul — Back at proper level.

3, No. 6, Chayil — Wire-to-wire winner on 4/8. Hibdon with two solid runners in here.

Race 7

1, No. 9, Too Many Captains — Ran very greenly on rail in latest, adds blinkers today.

2, No. 4, Caleb on the Go — Impressive win beating top choice in career debut.

3, No. 8, For Reel — Has been close in every race this meet.

Race 8

1, No. 6, King of Anything — Ran behind a couple of nice runners in last race.

2, No. 10, Pierpoint — Gonzalez claimed him back last race, note that he won four times here for leading trainer in 2020.

3, No. 3, Chuckmate — Hastn’t won since 2019, but hits the board often.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 1, No. 2 Dance Kingdom

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 2, No. 6 Champagne Bling

$20 Play of the Day

Race 4, $10 Exacta Box No. 6 Lode of Blarney and No. 7 Silver Maker

Saturday results

First Race, Purse $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Giant Gamble, Martinez 1 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 7.80

4 Southern Mojo, McNeil 2 2-1 1/2 2-3 2-4 3/4 8.20

2 O’L Red, Roman 4 4-hd 4-2 3-3/4 .40

3 Dave, Haar 5 5-2 3-hd 4-ns 11.40

5 Born Again George, Bethke 6 6 5-2 5-7 16.30

6 Jack With Seven, Olesiak 3 3-2 6 6 4.20

$2 Mutuels:

1 Giant Gamble $17.60 $9.00 $3.00

4 Southern Mojo $8.40 $3.40

2 O’L Red $2.10

Exacta (1-4), $35.30; Trifecta (1-4-2), $30.70

Time: :22.80 :34.60 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2012, by Aragorn (IRE) - Gambling Thyme by Prospectors Gamble. Owner: Larry D. Donlin, Jr.. Trainer: Donlin, Jr., Larry D.. Breeder: Timothy Joseph Murphy.

Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

3 Order of the Day, McNeil 4 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-4 1-3 1-3 1/2 .10

2 Bentley, Roman 1 2-2 2-2 2-hd 2-1 1/2 2-3/4 4.20

5 Code Clear, Martinez 6 6-4 6-3 3-2 3-2 3-2 .10

6 Bro Code, Chickeness 3 5-1 4-1/2 4-1/2 4-7 4-10 1/4 34.10

1 Youwonderwhyidrink, Luark 2 4-1/2 5-hd 6-1/2 6-2 5-1 1/2 12.90

4 Bold Impact, Jude 5 3-1 1/2 3-3 5-4 5-hd 6-2 1/2 48.90

7 Daddy Jack, Tohill 7 7 7 7 7 7 15.60

$2 Mutuels:

1 Order of the Day $2.20 $2.10 $2.10

3 Bentley $2.40 $2.40

1A Code Clear $2.20 $2.10 $2.10

Daily Double (1-1), $25.00; Exacta (1-3), $2.30; Trifecta (1-3-5), $6.65

Time: :25.40 :50.40 1:16.60 1:31 1:45.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Colt 2019, by Honor Code - Raver by Tiznow. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Calumet Farm.

Third Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

7 Singandcryindubai, Roman 4 1-3 1-3 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1.20

2 Young Phillip, Bethke 3 4-1 1/2 3-1 2-1/2 2-1/2 9.60

1 Herbie, Haar 1 2-2 2-1 1/2 3-1/2 3-1 1/4 7.50

4 Runarounddancing, Martinez 7 7 4-hd 4-2 4-3 4.90

6 Dance for Ransom, Jude 2 3-1 5-2 5-4 5-3 1/4 18.80

3 Fulkerson, Chickeness 6 5-1/2 6-1/2 6-1 6-1 8.80

5 Broadway Ice, Olesiak 5 6-2 7 7 7 3.10

$2 Mutuels:

7 Singandcryindubai $4.40 $3.20 $2.40

2 Young Phillip $5.40 $4.00

1 Herbie $4.40

Exacta (7-2), $12.30; Superfecta (7-2-1-4), $24.77; Trifecta (7-2-1), $30.10

Time: :24.40 :47.60 1:00.60 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2014, by Victor’s Cry - Zoogdidi (GB) by Singspiel (IRE). Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Goldmart Farms Inc.

Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Arrowsphere, Tohill 2 2-1/2 1-1/2 1-3 1-7 3/4 2.50

1 Kilbarry Lady, Ramos 1 3-2 3-2 3-2 2-1 1/2 10.40

7 Mitch’s Pins, Haar 3 4-2 4-1 1/2 4-2 3-1 3/4 17.70

6 T. P. Right Lane, McNeil 7 7-6 5-3 5-3 4-3/4 6.60

2 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 4 1-2 2-3 2-1/2 5-nk 15.60

4 Diva’s Diva, Martinez 5 5-hd 6-1/2 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 3.40

3 Gracie G, Jude 6 6-1/2 7-6 7-5 7-4 1/2 2.50

8 Thirst Trap, Olesiak 8 8 8 8 8 9.80

$2 Mutuels:

5 Arrowsphere $7.00 $4.20 $4.00

1 Kilbarry Lady $8.80 $6.80

7 Mitch’s Pins $9.40

Exacta (5-1), $27.70; Superfecta (5-1-7-6), $359.50; Trifecta (5-1-7), $243.05; Pic 3 (1-7-5), $8.05

Time: :24.40 :48.40 1:01.80 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2014, by Warrior’s Reward - Black Arrow by Kipling. Owner: Dan Reinhart. Trainer: Bliss, Richard Dean. Breeder: Equus Farm.

Claimed: Diva’s Diva, Gracie G

Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Macho Madness, Olesiak 3 3-1/2 3-hd 3-5 2-hd 1-2 5.70

8 Bud Minister, Ramos 6 4-1/2 2-hd 1-hd 1-hd 2-3/4 11.60

4 Days of Glory, Bethke 1 1-hd 1-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 3-5 3-11 3/4 1.80

3 He Had a Secret, Roman 4 5-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 4-3 4-2 4-2 2.20

5 Chared, Jude 5 6-2 6-1 5-2 5-3 5-3 1/4 16.80

7 Tap a Miracle, Tohill 8 8 8 8 7-4 6-3 3/4 8.60

1 Soul Ready, McNeil 7 7-1 1/2 7-4 6-1/2 6-1/2 7-14 1/4 21.30

6 Preferred Prospect, Martinez 2 2-1 4-2 7-3 8 8 6.50

$2 Mutuels:

2 Macho Madness $13.40 $6.60 $4.60

8 Bud Minister $10.40 $6.80

4 Days of Glory $3.20

Exacta (2-8), $65.20; Superfecta (2-8-4-3), $106.52; Trifecta (2-8-4), $189.50; Pic 3 (7-5-2), $57.70; Pic 4 (1-7-5-2), $70.65; Pic 5 (1-1-7-5-2), $450.95

Time: :24.80 :50 1:15.80 1:30.40 1:44. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Mucho Macho Man - Interlocking by Awesome Again. Owner: BreakEven Barns LLC. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Michael Sivo & Dr. Laura Surovi-Sivo.

Sixth Race, Purse $15,450, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Its a Deal, Roman 2 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-2 1-2 1/4 .50

1 The Big Show, Ramos 1 2-1 2-3 2-6 2-7 1/4 1.70

6 Chismoso, Tohill 6 6-1/2 4-2 3-2 3-11 9.60

7 Jono, Jude 3 3-2 3-4 4-3 4-nk 24.00

3 Left Behind, Haar 4 4-3 5-5 5-8 5-8 3/4 56.00

5 Fast Mischief, Chickeness 5 7 7 7 6-1 52.20

4 Saw the Sunrise, McNeil 7 5-1 1/2 6-5 6-1 1/2 7 33.50

$2 Mutuels:

4 Its a Deal $3.00 $2.10 $2.10

3 The Big Show $2.10 $2.10

1A Chismoso $2.40

Exacta (4-3), $2.00; Trifecta (4-3-1), $1.85; Pic 3 (5-2-4), $29.80

Time: :24 :47.60 1:01.20 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2019, by El Deal - Bubz Foo Foo by Latent Heat. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: J. Adcock & Hume Wornall.

Late Scratches: All Rise Up, Pacific Harbor

Seventh Race, Purse $9,680, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Zibby Too, Roman 8 6-3 4-1 1/2 2-1 1-4 3/4 1.40

7 Miss Addisyn K, Olesiak 3 2-4 1-hd 1-1/2 2-2 3.10

6 Joy Forever, Jude 9 8-hd 7-1/2 5-2 3-nk 9.50

2 Possibly in Love, Martinez 2 1-1/2 2-4 3-2 4-3/4 5.60

3 Bee Merry, Ramos 1 3-1 3-1 1/2 4-2 5-1 1/4 25.90

5 Let’s Go Places, McNeil 4 9 8-5 6-2 6-5 1/2 16.30

9 Gogetmbugs, Bethke 5 4-1 1/2 5-1 7-1 7-4 4.80

8 Hold Fast Kat, Haar 6 5-hd 6-1 8-5 8-8 1/2 36.30

4 Trepi’s Trpl Crown, Luark 7 7-1/2 9 9 9 30.20

$2 Mutuels:

1 Zibby Too $4.80 $2.80 $2.40

7 Miss Addisyn K $3.80 $3.00

6 Joy Forever $3.80

Exacta (1-7), $8.60; Omni (1-6), $10.20; Omni (1-7), $6.40; Omni (6-7), $10.00; Superfecta (1-7-6-2), $12.28; Trifecta (1-7-6), $18.10; Pic 3 (2-4-1), $13.30

Time: :24.40 :49 1:03 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2017, by El Caballo - Reel Dedicated by Reel On Reel. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Roger Pelster & Garald Wayne Wollesen.

Eighth Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Laddie Boy, Roman 4 3-2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-5 1-14 1.80

1 Knowyouroptions, McNeil 1 1-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/4 1.90

3 Holiday Joke, Tohill 5 5-3 5-3 4-3 4-4 3-hd 4.10

8 Scooter’s Boy, Olesiak 2 4-5 4-1 3-1/2 3-1/2 4-1 1/2 5.80

4 Thetrashmanscoming, Haar 8 6-hd 6-1/2 6-3 5-2 5-7 3/4 37.90

6 Accoustical, Jude 6 7-5 7-6 7-3 7-4 6-3 1/4 8.70

2 Random Affair, Ramos 3 2-2 3-2 5-1 6-2 7-6 1/2 17.70

7 Gran Edition, Chickeness 7 8 8 8 8 8 61.00

$2 Mutuels:

6 Laddie Boy $5.60 $3.40 $2.60

2 Knowyouroptions $3.20 $2.60

4 Holiday Joke $3.00

Exacta (6-2), $9.50; Superfecta (6-2-4-9), $5.45; Trifecta (6-2-4), $12.00; Pic 3 (4-1-1/6), $7.55

Time: :24.40 :49 1:15.40 1:42.40 1:49. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2011, by War Pass - Lil’s Lassie by Lil’s Lad. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Frederick J. McEwan.

Late Scratches: Big Biz

Ninth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

9 My Boy Gus, Roman 2 1-4 1-6 1-7 1-11 1/2 .60

8 Prairie Squall, Ramos 3 3-3 3-7 3-3 2-3/4 5.30

5 Signsofawarrior, Olesiak 8 7-2 6-1 5-3 3-1/2 8.50

3 Gerdy’s Boy, Jude 6 6-1 1/2 4-1 4-1 4-1 1/2 20.90

4 Bobby Boots, Martinez 1 2-1/2 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 5-3 1/2 8.20

10 Doubletrouble Bear, Tohill 9 8-1 1/2 8-1 1/2 6-5 6-3 15.50

1 Tombi, McNeil 10 9-2 9-5 7-3 7-6 23.70

7 Archarch Tale, Haar 5 5-1/2 7-1/2 8-4 8-4 1/2 10.20

2 Papa Joe, Chickeness 7 10 10 9-6 9-6 89.20

6 I C Well, Luark 4 4-4 5-1/2 10 10 85.90

$2 Mutuels:

9 My Boy Gus $3.20 $2.20 $2.20

8 Prairie Squall $3.80 $3.00

5 Signsofawarrior $4.00

Exacta (9-8), $6.70; Superfecta (9-8-5-3), $24.04; Trifecta (9-8-5), $17.15; Pic 3 (1-1/6-9), $10.30

Time: :22.60 :46.60 1:13.40 1:20.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2018, by Outwork - Sarah Accomplished by Performing Magic. Owner: Enrique Ventura. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: George Bates Trustee & Dennis Crooks.

Claimed: Prairie Squall

Tenth Race, Purse $5,000, Starters Allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Wrath, McNeil 3 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1.60

5 Gold Note, Martinez 9 9 9 6-2 2-1/2 10.20

9 Big Hearted Factor, Olesiak 5 7-1/2 6-1 4-1 1/2 3-nk 27.60

8 Poderoso Equs, Ramos 6 8-5 7-hd 5-1 4-1/2 22.70

3 Game Day Decision, Haar 8 6-1 4-1 1/2 3-2 5-1/2 36.60

2 Upperclassman, Roman 1 1-1 2-5 2-3 6-5 1/2 1.70

4 Hardworkcleanlivin, Jude 7 5-hd 8-5 7-1 7-5 6.00

7 Dare Felix, Bethke 4 4-3 5-1 9 8-nk 9.10

1 El Diablo Grande, Tohill 2 3-2 3-1/2 8-3 9 22.20

$2 Mutuels:

7 Wrath $5.20 $3.60 $3.00

6 Gold Note $8.00 $4.60

10 Big Hearted Factor $7.20

Daily Double (9-7), $10.20; Exacta (7-6), $18.70; Superfecta (7-6-10-9), $72.27; Trifecta (7-6-10), $67.45; Pic 3 (1/6-9-4/7), $9.85; Pic 4 (1-1/6-9-4/7), $43.75; (4-1-1/6-9-4/7), $52.75

Time: :23 :46.60 1:15 1:21.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Flatter - Ire by Political Force. Owner: Terry Brown. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider.

Late Scratches: Cherubim

