Its a Deal takes Baxter Stakes

Sunday Fonner Park entries
Sunday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles.
1, R Dub (Bethke) 124 5-2
2, Dance Kingdom (Tohill) 124 2-1
3, Dabblin Channel (Jude) 119 10-1
4, Unbroken Song (McNeil) 124 12-1
5, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 124 9-2
6, Plumbago (Martinez) 124 12-1
7, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 124 6-1
Second Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Stella Marie (Tohill) 124 3-1
2, Moonfield (Haar) 124 9-2
3, Miss Ocean Express (Ramos) 124 7-2
4, Milli Starr (Luark) 124 12-1
5, Skykat (Martinez) 124 5-2
6, Champagne Bling (McNeil) 124 12-1
7, Hobbs Hope (Chickeness) 124 10-1
8, Joe G’s Payback (Roman) 124 8-1
Third Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.
1, Beautiful Judge (McNeil) 116 8-1
2, Tellittothejudge (Martinez) 118 2-1
3, Motrain (Ramos) 116 15-1
4, Nia’s Wild Talk (Jude) 116 15-1
5, Julie Jean (Tohill) 118 4-1
6, Queenscaballo (Olesiak) 120 4-5
7, Spentalloncc (Haar) 116 20-1
Fourth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Banker’s Island (Bethke) 124 15-1
2, Daahers Bully (Martinez) 124 3-1
3, Relax Town (McNeil) 124 4-1
4, Wild Firemaker (Chickeness) 124 12-1
5, Yayasgotmoregame (Ramos) 124 5-1
6, Lode of Blarney (Roman) 124 7-2
7, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 6-1
8, Want to Be Cowboy (Jude) 124 6-1
Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Backchatter (Olesiak) 124 8-1
2, Realtor Danny D (Bethke) 124 15-1
3, Cantwaittograduate (McNeil) 124 2-1
4, Calebs Tiger (Jude) 124 12-1
5, Woke Up Wild (Martinez) 124 5-2
6, Poverty Flats (Haar) 124 10-1
7, Three Ball (Chickeness) 124 12-1
8, Got Kramer (Roman) 124 7-2
Sixth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Jagged Arrow (Ramos) 124 15-1
2, Untethered Soul (Olesiak) 124 2-1
3, Taylor’s Beauty (Martinez) 124 5-2
4, Pearle de Veene (Bethke) 124 12-1
5, Isabelle’s Joy (Haar) 124 9-2
6, Chayil (Roman) 124 7-2
7, Nurse List (Tohill) 124 15-1
8, Our Petunia (Jude) 124 8-1
Seventh Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo, C & G (colts and geldings), Six Furlongs.
1, Lucky Liquor Shot (Bethke, Lemburg, 116 20-1
2, Husker Legacy (Haar) 116 15-1
3, Paisano Jim (Jude) 116 6-1
4, Caleb On the Go (Olesiak) 120 3-1
5, V. R. Friendlygary (Roman) 118 4-1
6, Sports Hiflyer (McNeil) 116 15-1
7, Littlebit Don (Ramos) 116 20-1
8, For Reel (Tohill) 116 2-1
9, Too Many Captains (Martinez) 116 5-2
Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Amace (Chickeness) 124 15-1
2, Wings Up (Jude) 124 15-1
3, Chuckmate (Martinez) 124 3-1
4, Green Card (Tohill) 124 20-1
5, Starward (Olesiak) 124 7-2
6, King of Anything (Haar) 124 5-2
7, Tick Tack Mo (Bethke) 124 10-1
8, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 6-1
9, Archrival (McNeil) 124 20-1
10, Pierpont (Roman) 124 4-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 2, Dance Kingdom — Won much easier last time than it looks like on paper.
2, No. 7, Rock City Roadhog — Past Bosselman winner still dangerous at this level.
3, No. 1, R Dub — Expect him to be on the lead, may prove hard to catch.
Race 2
1, No. 8, Joe G’s Payback — Will have to run her down.
2, No. 5, Skykat — Needed last race after a long layoff.
3, No. 1, Stella Marie — On the board every race this year.
Race 3
1, No. 6, Queenscaballo — DCA charge broke maiden at Houston, faces State-breds for first time.
2, No. 2, Tellittothejudge — Maiden breaker on 3/18 looking better every day.
3, No. 5, Julie Jean — May enjoy the extra distance.
Race 4
1, No. 7, Silver Maker — Ran into a buzzsaw last race.
2, No. 6, Lode of Blarney — Gonzalez runner won Fonner debut easily.
3, No. 5, Yayasgotmoregame — Looked cooked after rearing in the gate, and still rallied for win in latest.
Race 5
1, No. 3, Cantwaittograduate — In the money in all five starts this meet.
2, No. 5, Woke Up Wild — Lost to top choice by a scant nose on 4/10.
3, No. 4, Caleb’s Tiger — Might surprise at big odds.
Race 6
1, No. 3, Taylor’s Beauty — Has hit exacta every time Armando has ridden her.
2, No. 2, Untethered Soul — Back at proper level.
3, No. 6, Chayil — Wire-to-wire winner on 4/8. Hibdon with two solid runners in here.
Race 7
1, No. 9, Too Many Captains — Ran very greenly on rail in latest, adds blinkers today.
2, No. 4, Caleb on the Go — Impressive win beating top choice in career debut.
3, No. 8, For Reel — Has been close in every race this meet.
Race 8
1, No. 6, King of Anything — Ran behind a couple of nice runners in last race.
2, No. 10, Pierpoint — Gonzalez claimed him back last race, note that he won four times here for leading trainer in 2020.
3, No. 3, Chuckmate — Hastn’t won since 2019, but hits the board often.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 1, No. 2 Dance Kingdom
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 2, No. 6 Champagne Bling
$20 Play of the Day
Race 4, $10 Exacta Box No. 6 Lode of Blarney and No. 7 Silver Maker
Saturday results
First Race, Purse $7,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Giant Gamble, Martinez 1 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 7.80
4 Southern Mojo, McNeil 2 2-1 1/2 2-3 2-4 3/4 8.20
2 O’L Red, Roman 4 4-hd 4-2 3-3/4 .40
3 Dave, Haar 5 5-2 3-hd 4-ns 11.40
5 Born Again George, Bethke 6 6 5-2 5-7 16.30
6 Jack With Seven, Olesiak 3 3-2 6 6 4.20
$2 Mutuels:
1 Giant Gamble $17.60 $9.00 $3.00
4 Southern Mojo $8.40 $3.40
2 O’L Red $2.10
Exacta (1-4), $35.30; Trifecta (1-4-2), $30.70
Time: :22.80 :34.60 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2012, by Aragorn (IRE) - Gambling Thyme by Prospectors Gamble. Owner: Larry D. Donlin, Jr.. Trainer: Donlin, Jr., Larry D.. Breeder: Timothy Joseph Murphy.
Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
3 Order of the Day, McNeil 4 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-4 1-3 1-3 1/2 .10
2 Bentley, Roman 1 2-2 2-2 2-hd 2-1 1/2 2-3/4 4.20
5 Code Clear, Martinez 6 6-4 6-3 3-2 3-2 3-2 .10
6 Bro Code, Chickeness 3 5-1 4-1/2 4-1/2 4-7 4-10 1/4 34.10
1 Youwonderwhyidrink, Luark 2 4-1/2 5-hd 6-1/2 6-2 5-1 1/2 12.90
4 Bold Impact, Jude 5 3-1 1/2 3-3 5-4 5-hd 6-2 1/2 48.90
7 Daddy Jack, Tohill 7 7 7 7 7 7 15.60
$2 Mutuels:
1 Order of the Day $2.20 $2.10 $2.10
3 Bentley $2.40 $2.40
1A Code Clear $2.20 $2.10 $2.10
Daily Double (1-1), $25.00; Exacta (1-3), $2.30; Trifecta (1-3-5), $6.65
Time: :25.40 :50.40 1:16.60 1:31 1:45.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Colt 2019, by Honor Code - Raver by Tiznow. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Calumet Farm.
Third Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
7 Singandcryindubai, Roman 4 1-3 1-3 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1.20
2 Young Phillip, Bethke 3 4-1 1/2 3-1 2-1/2 2-1/2 9.60
1 Herbie, Haar 1 2-2 2-1 1/2 3-1/2 3-1 1/4 7.50
4 Runarounddancing, Martinez 7 7 4-hd 4-2 4-3 4.90
6 Dance for Ransom, Jude 2 3-1 5-2 5-4 5-3 1/4 18.80
3 Fulkerson, Chickeness 6 5-1/2 6-1/2 6-1 6-1 8.80
5 Broadway Ice, Olesiak 5 6-2 7 7 7 3.10
$2 Mutuels:
7 Singandcryindubai $4.40 $3.20 $2.40
2 Young Phillip $5.40 $4.00
1 Herbie $4.40
Exacta (7-2), $12.30; Superfecta (7-2-1-4), $24.77; Trifecta (7-2-1), $30.10
Time: :24.40 :47.60 1:00.60 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2014, by Victor’s Cry - Zoogdidi (GB) by Singspiel (IRE). Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Goldmart Farms Inc.
Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Arrowsphere, Tohill 2 2-1/2 1-1/2 1-3 1-7 3/4 2.50
1 Kilbarry Lady, Ramos 1 3-2 3-2 3-2 2-1 1/2 10.40
7 Mitch’s Pins, Haar 3 4-2 4-1 1/2 4-2 3-1 3/4 17.70
6 T. P. Right Lane, McNeil 7 7-6 5-3 5-3 4-3/4 6.60
2 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 4 1-2 2-3 2-1/2 5-nk 15.60
4 Diva’s Diva, Martinez 5 5-hd 6-1/2 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 3.40
3 Gracie G, Jude 6 6-1/2 7-6 7-5 7-4 1/2 2.50
8 Thirst Trap, Olesiak 8 8 8 8 8 9.80
$2 Mutuels:
5 Arrowsphere $7.00 $4.20 $4.00
1 Kilbarry Lady $8.80 $6.80
7 Mitch’s Pins $9.40
Exacta (5-1), $27.70; Superfecta (5-1-7-6), $359.50; Trifecta (5-1-7), $243.05; Pic 3 (1-7-5), $8.05
Time: :24.40 :48.40 1:01.80 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2014, by Warrior’s Reward - Black Arrow by Kipling. Owner: Dan Reinhart. Trainer: Bliss, Richard Dean. Breeder: Equus Farm.
Claimed: Diva’s Diva, Gracie G
Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Macho Madness, Olesiak 3 3-1/2 3-hd 3-5 2-hd 1-2 5.70
8 Bud Minister, Ramos 6 4-1/2 2-hd 1-hd 1-hd 2-3/4 11.60
4 Days of Glory, Bethke 1 1-hd 1-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 3-5 3-11 3/4 1.80
3 He Had a Secret, Roman 4 5-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 4-3 4-2 4-2 2.20
5 Chared, Jude 5 6-2 6-1 5-2 5-3 5-3 1/4 16.80
7 Tap a Miracle, Tohill 8 8 8 8 7-4 6-3 3/4 8.60
1 Soul Ready, McNeil 7 7-1 1/2 7-4 6-1/2 6-1/2 7-14 1/4 21.30
6 Preferred Prospect, Martinez 2 2-1 4-2 7-3 8 8 6.50
$2 Mutuels:
2 Macho Madness $13.40 $6.60 $4.60
8 Bud Minister $10.40 $6.80
4 Days of Glory $3.20
Exacta (2-8), $65.20; Superfecta (2-8-4-3), $106.52; Trifecta (2-8-4), $189.50; Pic 3 (7-5-2), $57.70; Pic 4 (1-7-5-2), $70.65; Pic 5 (1-1-7-5-2), $450.95
Time: :24.80 :50 1:15.80 1:30.40 1:44. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Mucho Macho Man - Interlocking by Awesome Again. Owner: BreakEven Barns LLC. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Michael Sivo & Dr. Laura Surovi-Sivo.
Sixth Race, Purse $15,450, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Its a Deal, Roman 2 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-2 1-2 1/4 .50
1 The Big Show, Ramos 1 2-1 2-3 2-6 2-7 1/4 1.70
6 Chismoso, Tohill 6 6-1/2 4-2 3-2 3-11 9.60
7 Jono, Jude 3 3-2 3-4 4-3 4-nk 24.00
3 Left Behind, Haar 4 4-3 5-5 5-8 5-8 3/4 56.00
5 Fast Mischief, Chickeness 5 7 7 7 6-1 52.20
4 Saw the Sunrise, McNeil 7 5-1 1/2 6-5 6-1 1/2 7 33.50
$2 Mutuels:
4 Its a Deal $3.00 $2.10 $2.10
3 The Big Show $2.10 $2.10
1A Chismoso $2.40
Exacta (4-3), $2.00; Trifecta (4-3-1), $1.85; Pic 3 (5-2-4), $29.80
Time: :24 :47.60 1:01.20 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2019, by El Deal - Bubz Foo Foo by Latent Heat. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: J. Adcock & Hume Wornall.
Late Scratches: All Rise Up, Pacific Harbor
Seventh Race, Purse $9,680, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Zibby Too, Roman 8 6-3 4-1 1/2 2-1 1-4 3/4 1.40
7 Miss Addisyn K, Olesiak 3 2-4 1-hd 1-1/2 2-2 3.10
6 Joy Forever, Jude 9 8-hd 7-1/2 5-2 3-nk 9.50
2 Possibly in Love, Martinez 2 1-1/2 2-4 3-2 4-3/4 5.60
3 Bee Merry, Ramos 1 3-1 3-1 1/2 4-2 5-1 1/4 25.90
5 Let’s Go Places, McNeil 4 9 8-5 6-2 6-5 1/2 16.30
9 Gogetmbugs, Bethke 5 4-1 1/2 5-1 7-1 7-4 4.80
8 Hold Fast Kat, Haar 6 5-hd 6-1 8-5 8-8 1/2 36.30
4 Trepi’s Trpl Crown, Luark 7 7-1/2 9 9 9 30.20
$2 Mutuels:
1 Zibby Too $4.80 $2.80 $2.40
7 Miss Addisyn K $3.80 $3.00
6 Joy Forever $3.80
Exacta (1-7), $8.60; Omni (1-6), $10.20; Omni (1-7), $6.40; Omni (6-7), $10.00; Superfecta (1-7-6-2), $12.28; Trifecta (1-7-6), $18.10; Pic 3 (2-4-1), $13.30
Time: :24.40 :49 1:03 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2017, by El Caballo - Reel Dedicated by Reel On Reel. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Roger Pelster & Garald Wayne Wollesen.
Eighth Race, Purse $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Laddie Boy, Roman 4 3-2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-5 1-14 1.80
1 Knowyouroptions, McNeil 1 1-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/4 1.90
3 Holiday Joke, Tohill 5 5-3 5-3 4-3 4-4 3-hd 4.10
8 Scooter’s Boy, Olesiak 2 4-5 4-1 3-1/2 3-1/2 4-1 1/2 5.80
4 Thetrashmanscoming, Haar 8 6-hd 6-1/2 6-3 5-2 5-7 3/4 37.90
6 Accoustical, Jude 6 7-5 7-6 7-3 7-4 6-3 1/4 8.70
2 Random Affair, Ramos 3 2-2 3-2 5-1 6-2 7-6 1/2 17.70
7 Gran Edition, Chickeness 7 8 8 8 8 8 61.00
$2 Mutuels:
6 Laddie Boy $5.60 $3.40 $2.60
2 Knowyouroptions $3.20 $2.60
4 Holiday Joke $3.00
Exacta (6-2), $9.50; Superfecta (6-2-4-9), $5.45; Trifecta (6-2-4), $12.00; Pic 3 (4-1-1/6), $7.55
Time: :24.40 :49 1:15.40 1:42.40 1:49. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2011, by War Pass - Lil’s Lassie by Lil’s Lad. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Frederick J. McEwan.
Late Scratches: Big Biz
Ninth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
9 My Boy Gus, Roman 2 1-4 1-6 1-7 1-11 1/2 .60
8 Prairie Squall, Ramos 3 3-3 3-7 3-3 2-3/4 5.30
5 Signsofawarrior, Olesiak 8 7-2 6-1 5-3 3-1/2 8.50
3 Gerdy’s Boy, Jude 6 6-1 1/2 4-1 4-1 4-1 1/2 20.90
4 Bobby Boots, Martinez 1 2-1/2 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 5-3 1/2 8.20
10 Doubletrouble Bear, Tohill 9 8-1 1/2 8-1 1/2 6-5 6-3 15.50
1 Tombi, McNeil 10 9-2 9-5 7-3 7-6 23.70
7 Archarch Tale, Haar 5 5-1/2 7-1/2 8-4 8-4 1/2 10.20
2 Papa Joe, Chickeness 7 10 10 9-6 9-6 89.20
6 I C Well, Luark 4 4-4 5-1/2 10 10 85.90
$2 Mutuels:
9 My Boy Gus $3.20 $2.20 $2.20
8 Prairie Squall $3.80 $3.00
5 Signsofawarrior $4.00
Exacta (9-8), $6.70; Superfecta (9-8-5-3), $24.04; Trifecta (9-8-5), $17.15; Pic 3 (1-1/6-9), $10.30
Time: :22.60 :46.60 1:13.40 1:20.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2018, by Outwork - Sarah Accomplished by Performing Magic. Owner: Enrique Ventura. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: George Bates Trustee & Dennis Crooks.
Claimed: Prairie Squall
Tenth Race, Purse $5,000, Starters Allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Wrath, McNeil 3 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1.60
5 Gold Note, Martinez 9 9 9 6-2 2-1/2 10.20
9 Big Hearted Factor, Olesiak 5 7-1/2 6-1 4-1 1/2 3-nk 27.60
8 Poderoso Equs, Ramos 6 8-5 7-hd 5-1 4-1/2 22.70
3 Game Day Decision, Haar 8 6-1 4-1 1/2 3-2 5-1/2 36.60
2 Upperclassman, Roman 1 1-1 2-5 2-3 6-5 1/2 1.70
4 Hardworkcleanlivin, Jude 7 5-hd 8-5 7-1 7-5 6.00
7 Dare Felix, Bethke 4 4-3 5-1 9 8-nk 9.10
1 El Diablo Grande, Tohill 2 3-2 3-1/2 8-3 9 22.20
$2 Mutuels:
7 Wrath $5.20 $3.60 $3.00
6 Gold Note $8.00 $4.60
10 Big Hearted Factor $7.20
Daily Double (9-7), $10.20; Exacta (7-6), $18.70; Superfecta (7-6-10-9), $72.27; Trifecta (7-6-10), $67.45; Pic 3 (1/6-9-4/7), $9.85; Pic 4 (1-1/6-9-4/7), $43.75; (4-1-1/6-9-4/7), $52.75
Time: :23 :46.60 1:15 1:21.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Flatter - Ire by Political Force. Owner: Terry Brown. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Claiborne Farm & Adele B. Dilschneider.
Late Scratches: Cherubim