Its a Deal takes Baxter Stakes

There’s no mystery to the running style of Its a Deal.

The 3-year-old Kentucky-bred son of El Deal and Bubz Foo Foo goes to the lead early.

And he usually stays there.

He did it again Saturday in the 52nd running of the $15,000 Baxter Stakes at Fonner Park, a six-furlong race for 3-year-olds. Its a Deal was second out of the gates, but moved to first by a length and 1-2 at the quarter pole.

He was never really threatened as he rolled to a 2 1-4 length win, covering the six furlongs in 1:14.60.

“It surprised me a little bit,” trainer Isai Gonzalez said. “It was a tough race. This horse has proven he’s just a runner. I don’t know what else to say. He likes this track I guess. He’s winning easy every time.”

Jockey Kevin Roman was impressed with Its a Deal.

“He’s a good horse,” Roman said. “He just likes running on the front end. That’s my job. I have to get him there. As long as he has his way. You slow him down as much as you can without choking your horse. You ask him to run and he rebreaks.”

Trainer Mark Hibdon said Friday he thought it would be a two-horse race between his horse The Big Show ands Its a Deal. That’s just how it turned out. The Big Show was second, 7 1-4 lengths ahead of Chismoso in third place.

The two-horse race didn’t surprise Gonzalez either.

“I knew the three (The Big Show) was the competition unless somebody else surprised us,” Gonzalez said. “We got the jump this time. We’re really happy.”

Gonzalez and GSH Stable purchased Its a Deal privately in February. They brought him to Fonner and he’s won three times. The first one by eight lengths, the second by 8 1-2 lengths.

“He’s won everything,” Gonzalez said. “He’s going to be a nice horse.”

This win was a bit closer than his other two at Fonner, but Roman doesn’t care.

“A win is a win, no matter how much you win by,” Roman said. “Izzy does a great job of getting them in the right races.”

The win was worth $9,270. Its a Deal has now won three of seven lifetime starts for total earnings of $18,210.

Its a Deal paid $3.00, $2.10 and $2.10. The Big Show paid $2.10 and $2.10 while Chismoso paid $2.40 for third.

Gonzalez said Its a Deal may not run again at Fonner this year.

“I don’t think so,” Gonzalez said. “We might give him a little break. We’ll see how he comes back.”

The win in the Baxter Stakes was one of five more wins for Roman, who won six races on Friday. He also won on Singandcryindubai for Gonzalez in the third.

After winning the Baxter, he teamed up with trainer David C. Anderson to win the seventh with Zibby Too and the eighth with Laddie Boy.

He rounded out the day by winning on My Boy Gus for Gonzalez in the ninth.

“Good opportunities, good horses,” Roman said. “And like I always said, just try to be the best passenger you can be.”

Sunday stakes

Two divisions of the Fonner Park Special Stakes will run on Sunday. There are seven entered in the fillies division with Queenscaballo a 4-5 morning-line favorite. Trained by David C. Anderson and ridden by Jake Olesiak, Queenscaballo won her last out at Sam Houston. This will be her first race on the Fonner Park oval.

Tellittothejudge, trained by Marissa Black and ridden by Armando Martinez, is 2-1.

There are nine entered in the colts and geldings division. For Reel, trained by Richard Bliss and ridden by Ken Tohill, is a 2-1 morning-line favorite.

Hoofprints

— Gonzalez will likely have an entry in the Bosselman-Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes on Saturday. Its a Wrap, who won the Dowd Mile on April 9, is nominated. Gonzalez said if he’s healthy this week they will give him a shot in the Bosselman.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot will carry over $189,235 into Sunday’s races. There will be a mandatory payout on Saturday if it doesn’t go out before.

— Tohill added a win on Saturday. He now has 3,997 for his career and needs just three more to hit 4,000.